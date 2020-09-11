Short film contest for young filmmakers

Malaysia is a nation of storytellers. With such a diverse culture from different races in Malaysia, there are lots of interesting stories to uncover and share with the world. To help realise the ambition of all young filmmakers in Malaysia, mm2 Entertainment will be launching the first-ever Movie Makers Malaysia Short Film Competition. The Movie Makers 2020 is co-organised by mm2 Entertainment Malaysia, powered by Official sponsor Dropbox X Fedelis, and Official Camera Canon. The first Movie Makers competition started in Singapore in 2015 and in Hong Kong in 2017. The main goal of the competition is to provide future filmmakers with a platform to showcase their work and for the film industry to discover new talents.

The three most outstanding short films will have the opportunity to win up to RM50,000 in cash and prizes, including a 1-year Dropbox Professional Account Subscription and a Canon Camera. First place will receive a cash prize of RM25,000, second and third places will receive RM15,000 and RM10,000 respectively. Additionally, three filmmakers will be selected separately by mm2 Entertainment Malaysia to be awarded a feature director contract, with the opportunity to develop full-length feature films. To participate, filmmakers must be a Malaysian Citizen or permanent resident, aged 18 years old and above. The length of the film must not exceed 15 minutes, and the film’s language and theme are unrestricted as long as English subtitles are included. Closing date for entries is Friday, Oct 9, 2020. More information about the competition can be found at the official Facebook page of the competition at Movie Makers Malaysia 2020.