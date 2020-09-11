Short film contest for young filmmakers

Malaysia is a nation of storytellers. With such a diverse culture from different races in Malaysia, there are lots of interesting stories to uncover and share with the world. To help realise the ambition of all young filmmakers in Malaysia, mm2 Entertainment will be launching the first-ever Movie Makers Malaysia Short Film Competition.
The Movie Makers 2020 is co-organised by mm2 Entertainment Malaysia, powered by Official sponsor Dropbox X Fedelis, and Official Camera Canon. The first Movie Makers competition started in Singapore in 2015 and in Hong Kong in 2017. The main goal of the competition is to provide future filmmakers with a platform to showcase their work and for the film industry to discover new talents.
The three most outstanding short films will have the opportunity to win up to RM50,000 in cash and prizes, including a 1-year Dropbox Professional Account Subscription and a Canon Camera.
First place will receive a cash prize of RM25,000, second and third places will receive RM15,000 and RM10,000 respectively. Additionally, three filmmakers will be selected separately by mm2 Entertainment Malaysia to be awarded a feature director contract, with the opportunity to develop full-length feature films.
To participate, filmmakers must be a Malaysian Citizen or permanent resident, aged 18 years old and above. The length of the film must not exceed 15 minutes, and the film’s language and theme are unrestricted as long as English subtitles are included.
Closing date for entries is Friday, Oct 9, 2020.
More information about the competition can be found at the official Facebook page of the competition at Movie Makers Malaysia 2020.
Entries will be evaluated by a jury of veteran Malaysian film industry professionals including Producer Gayathri Pillai who has produced over 70 films including Hantu Kak Limah, J Revolusi, and many other well-known films; the award-winning Director/ Editor Razaisyam Rashid who is known for his works in Pusaka and CEO; Writer Mira Mustaffa who wrote marvellous scripts like her works in Sangkar and Pulang; Director Chiu Keng Guan who set box office records for his films The Journey and Ola Bola; and Director Tan Chui Mui, an independent film director who won the New Wave Award at the 11th Busan Film Festival for her first feature film Love Conquers All.
The members of the jury will evaluate the entries on various measures, based on their diverse professional perspectives.
Prominent feature film and commercial director Quek Shio Chuan is appointed as the Official Ambassador for the first Movie Makers Malaysia Short Film Competition. He is also the director of Guang, an award-winning movie about a young man struggling with autism.
“It is a great honour to be the official ambassador to promote this competition and to provide a platform for more local talents who love shooting to showcase their unlimited creativity,” says Quek.
Furthermore, there will be a series of webinars on filmmaking basics such as The Importance of Scriptwriting and The Fundamentals of Directing. Experienced filmmakers will share their experiences and help participants make the most of their filmmaking journey. The webinar schedule will be posted online on the official Facebook page too.
Due to the ongoing pandemic in Malaysia, the award ceremony of Movie Makers 2020 will be subject to the ongoing circumstances.
For more information about the Movie Makers Malaysia 2020, visit
https://www.facebook.com/Movie-Makers-Malaysia-2020-107249864383398