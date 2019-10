ONE of the most common forms of cancer in Malaysia is colorectal cancer (CRC), which is just as dangerous as other forms of cancer and one of the primary causes of death in the country, affecting both men and women indiscriminately.

Although hereditary factors can lead to CRC, a vast majority of recorded cases are attributed to poor lifestyle choices, including the insufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables, a lack of exercise or physical activity, overeating red meat and, of course, the use of tobacco and alcohol.

Similar to the other forms of cancers, CRC is best treated in its early stages, meaning it has to be detected early. This begins by properly recognising the symptoms so that a doctor can be consulted as soon as something seems amiss, particularly if several symptoms are present.

It should be noted that CRC is treatable when it is diagnosed early.

Signs and symptoms

1. Unexplained weight loss

If you are not trying to lose weight but there is a drastic shift in weight loss, it is best to speak to a doctor immediately, as this could be a symptom of CRC. Cancer cells not only use up a lot of the body’s energy supply, it also causes the immune system to go into overdrive in an attempt to combat the disease, causing unexplained weight loss.