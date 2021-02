Dear members of the ton, actress Simone Ashley will be joining the cast of Bridgerton in Season 2! Simone Ashley will be playing the character named Kate Sharma (known as Kate Sheffield in the books) who is Anthony’s love interest too.

Bridgerton Season 2 will be based on Book Two of the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which revolves around the elusive bachelor Anthony (the eldest Bridgerton) in his search for true love. Fans who have read the books will know that Kate brought Anthony lots of joy and love in his life. This makes the revelation of the meaning of the character’s new surname even more meaningful. According to a tweet by @beylioness, the name Sharma in Brahmin Hindu means joyfulness and comfort. It’s a beautiful surname for the character who will change Anthony’s life and bring him much comfort.

sharma means in brahmin hindu joyfulness and comfort

it's a beautiful new surname for kate since we know how much comfort and joy she brought to anthony's life! — lorena bridgerton | UP (@beylioness) February 15, 2021