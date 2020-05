Many of us are experiencing a pinch in our wallet and paying for the home electricity bill is definitely one of the top worries in our minds. It is said that the electricity consumption in households will increase due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) as people heed the government’s call to #StayAtHome.

Thankfully, the Government has announced gradual discounts for electricity bills for domestic consumers as part of the economic stimulus package. Besides supporting the government on the electricity discounts, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has also temporarily suspended meter reading and replaced it with an estimated bill to comply with the MCO directive.

The Prime Minister has also announced a six-month discount for domestic consumers starting April 1 to ease the burden of the people. The following notes the detail of the discounts as part of the stimulus package:

· Up to 50% discount is given to domestic and/or residential customers who use up to 200kWh of electricity per month.

· 25% discount for customers who use 201kWh to 300kWh of electricity per month.

· 15% discount for customers who use 301kWh to 600kWh of electricity per month.

· 2% discount for customers who use more than 600kWh electricity per month.

To further help save electricity, it’s best to heed these tips at home:

1. Set your air conditioner temperature at 24 Celsius.

2. Clean the air conditioner’s filter regularly for more efficient usage.

3. Shut your doors and windows when using the air conditioner to cool your room faster.