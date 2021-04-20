Simu Liu shares poster of Marvel’s Shang-Chi on his birthday

Simu Liu will play the titular character Shang-Chi in the Marvel film and is celebrating his birthday with a share of the show’s poster on his social media accounts.

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings just dropped its first teaser trailer in time for actor Simu Liu’s birthday!

The film also boasts a star studded cast which includes Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

In the Marvel film, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Based on several reports, a number of big changes has been made regarding the story of the Mandarin. As we might all recall, the Mandarin which appeared in Iron Man 3 turned out to be an imposter.

Tony Leung’s Wenwu is another version of the Mandarin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is the son of the villain Fu Manchu. In the film, Wenwu is the father of Shang-Chi and he runs a global terrorist organization known as the Ten Rings. The new Mandarin seems to be a combination of both Mandarin in the comics and Fu Manchu.

According to producer Jonathan Schwartz, Wenwu’s portrayal of the Mandarin will differ from the comics.

“I think people hear ‘the Mandarin’ and expect a very specific kind of thing, and that may not be the thing they’re getting,“ Schwartz said. “They’re hopefully getting a more complex and layered take on the character than that name would lead you to.”

“A character like Wenwu could have easily been a one-dimensional villain with no heart,“ said Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton. “Tony opened this character up [so] this is an antagonist who has a deep ability to love.”