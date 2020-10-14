Sing and dance along to BLACKPINK’s The ALBUM in JOOX

BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY premieres on Netflix today and if you can’t get enough of the girl group, head over to JOOX for some music fun!
JOOX, Asia’s most dedicated platform, has put together the biggest Kpop music library and karaoke catalogue including songs from BLACKPINK’s The ALBUM.
BLINKs can find BLACKPINK’s songs such as Lovesick Girls, Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez, How You Like That and more in both JOOX’s Quick Sing and music libraries.
Quick Sing is a feature in JOOX where Kpop fans can sing, dance and show their musical talents to the world. Instead of singing full songs, this new feature has pre-selected each song’s chorus parts, letting users focus on the songs’ most exciting sections in their videos and create their own moves to the song.
BLACKPINK’s Playing with Fire is also added to PUBG Mobile’s latest season Spark The Flame.
