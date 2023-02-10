SKS Airways demo flight on Embraer E195-E2

SKS Airways, having recently announced the lease of 10 Embraer E195-E2 “Techlion” aircraft on May 25, showcased the aircraft’s media familiarisation and demonstration flight at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, in collaboration with the aircraft’s manufacturer, Brazil-based Embraer.

The Techlion’s stopover at the airport offered a sneak peek into the features and advancements of the aircraft, as SKS Airways prepares to introduce it into service next year.

“The Embraer E195-E2 fleet will be a vital component of SKS Airways’s expansion plan and part of a new, soon-to-be-unveiled brand offering,” SKS Airways stated. “In essence our key value proposition will be to offer better connectivity and time saved, whilst offering convenience as well as comfort for passengers traveling within the region.”

In July, the aircraft received its Type Certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, paving the way for its entry into service in 2024.