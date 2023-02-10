SKS Airways demo flight on Embraer E195-E2

SKS Airways, having recently announced the lease of 10 Embraer E195-E2 “Techlion” aircraft on May 25, showcased the aircraft’s media familiarisation and demonstration flight at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, in collaboration with the aircraft’s manufacturer, Brazil-based Embraer.
The Techlion’s stopover at the airport offered a sneak peek into the features and advancements of the aircraft, as SKS Airways prepares to introduce it into service next year.
“The Embraer E195-E2 fleet will be a vital component of SKS Airways’s expansion plan and part of a new, soon-to-be-unveiled brand offering,” SKS Airways stated. “In essence our key value proposition will be to offer better connectivity and time saved, whilst offering convenience as well as comfort for passengers traveling within the region.”
In July, the aircraft received its Type Certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, paving the way for its entry into service in 2024.
SKS Airways CEO Dzuleira Abu Bakar said: “We are excited about our expansion plan on the back of the E195-E2. The arrival of the E195-E2 ‘TechLion’ at Subang Airport is timely as we are able to demonstrate the exceptional features and advancements in E195-E2 that set it apart in the aviation industry. With spacious seating, ample legroom and a superbly quiet cabin, passengers can anticipate a remarkable level of comfort when choosing to fly with SKS Airways’ Embraer E195-E2s.
“Today’s familiarisation and demo flight aims to provide an understanding of the unique features and capabilities of the E195-E2, hence the thinking behind our decision to choose the E195-E2 as our choice of fleet for our next phase of expansion. From its cutting-edge technology to its exceptional comfort and efficiency, we believe that this aircraft will revolutionise the way people travel.”
The SKS Airways E195-E2 aircrafts are currently being customised and fitted out by Embraer in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil. The aircraft will be equipped with numerous passenger-friendly features, spacious cabin and premium seating options.
Each will be configured in a two-class layout both offering a 29.5-33-inch seat pitch, except for the emergency exit row with a 39-inch seat pitch. Its ample overhead bin space ensures convenient storage for hand baggage.
SKS Airways is set to commence commercial flights in March 2024.