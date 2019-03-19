Slime time at Sunway Pyramid

SLIP and slide your way to a world of green adventure this March at Nickelodeon’s Slime Time event, for the first time in Malaysia at Sunway Pyramid.

A slime event like no other, kids and their families can look forward to interactive and free-to-play slimy activities and games at the LG2 Orange Concourse in Sunway Pyramid from March 15 to 31.

The unique slime experience will comprise two play areas, one to have good clean fun and the other to get down and downright slimy! Slime Time will host fun stations that will knock your socks off such as the Slime Shower, Slime Escape Room, Slime Blaster, Slime Workshop, and Slime Slide

For the ultimate slime experience, be slimed at the Slime Shower or be slimed with friends! This booth allows six participants at a time and requires pre-registration. Participants are encouraged to bring a change of clothes and remove footwear before entering the Slime Shower.

The adventurous will not want to miss the Slime Escape Room! Participants will be given one minute to solve clues and locate the key to escape, and those who complete it within the time limit will be rewarded with a special prize. Make your creative mark on the exterior of the Slime Escape Room, an open mural wall with bold graphics ready for all to unleash their imagination. Adults and kids alike can pick up markers and create their masterpiece.

Kids can also test their aim at the Slime Blaster booth, a slime shooting game with the Nickelodeon Hyper blaster to win cool prizes.

Take a breather from the action at the Slime Workshop station, where you can learn the latest slime-inspired craft and activities. Different activities are available at various time slots and participation requires pre-registration. Last but not least, end off with the Slime Slider that lets kids of all ages have a great time on the play slide!

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks CEO, H.C Chan said the mall was excited to host the first ever actual Nickelodeon Slime Time experience in Malaysia.

“We have been working towards bringing unique lifestyle experiences to our mall to excite our shoppers. This is appealing to the younger customers who love to have fun with slime and we hope this messy yet enjoyable experience will bring much joy to families this school holiday season,” he said.