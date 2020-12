There’s something new in store for fellow Snapchatters and Bitmoji users in Malaysia! Starting today, Malaysian Snapchatters and Bitmoji users can dress their personal avatars in classic looks from renowned jeanswear brand, Levi’s, just in time for the holidays. The launch of Levi’s x Bitmoji collection brings together the world’s most beloved avatar with one of the world’s most iconic clothing labels, to power authentic self-expression in the digital world. The Levi’s x Bitmoji collection features timeless Levi’s pieces including 501 Original Fit Jeans, Trucker Jackets, and Western Shirts, all available in multiple washes. There are 12 curated Levi’s outfits to choose from and the looks can be customized in billions of unique ways as well. Furthermore, this collection is currently available and shoppable on Levi.com in real-life!

Levi’s Original Sherpa Jacket and Original Trucker Jacket

Bitmoji avatars has become a popular internet trend with industry leading brands like Levi’s tapping into Bitmoji’s unparalleled Gen Z reach to connect with a new generation of consumers through the screen in a personalized and authentic way.

Levi’s Trucker Jackets

This recent collaboration builds on Bitmoji’s strong momentum in the fashion space, with prior partnerships with Jordan Brand and Ralph Lauren. Users will see the Levi’s designs on their Bitmoji in a variety of places on Snapchat including in Chat, games, Snap Map, Lenses and in personalized content like Bitmoji Stories.

Levi’s T-shirt & 501 Original Fit Jeans, and Barstow Western Shirt

“As people live more and more of their lives online, it’s crucial for brands to find authentic ways to exist in the digital world,” says John Imah, Snap’s Head of Games and Entertainment Partnerships. “Leading fashion brands like Levi’s have embraced Bitmoji’s ability to foster genuine connections with consumers in the digital spaces that they live in. We’re pleased to bring together the world’s most loved avatar with one of the world’s go-to denim brands in this exciting partnership.” How to access the Levi’s Styles in Snap & Bitmoji

Scan this SnapCode to start customizing your avatar!