Snowpiercer season 2 teaser finally reveals the actor playing Mr Wilford

The television remake of director Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed film Snowpiercer dropped a stunning revelation during a released teaser for season 2 (shown above).

As hinted in the season 1 finale, Mr Wilford, the creator of the Snowpiercer train, is in fact alive and have holed himself up aboard Big Alice, a prototype train he had also developed.

Big Alice surfaced during the second hour of the season 1 finale suddenly and attached itself to Snowpiercer before braking both trains to a stop.

Although Wilford did not board Snowpiercer, he sent an unexpected emissary in the form of Melanie Cavill’s presumed-dead daughter and announced his intent to takeover Snowpiercer.

There’s a reason why the voice of Mr Wilford sounds familiar. Mr Wilford was none other than Sean Bean, driving fans excited.

For once, Sean Bean did not play a character who died but one who was already presumed dead.