Put on your investigator’s cap once again with Asia’s first virtual horror-mystery escape room with live-action gameplay. Sight Lines Entertainment presents Murder at Mandai Camp: The Case Reopens, the sequel to Mandai Camp: A Supernatural Murder Mystery that ran for three days in June 2020. “The success of the first Murder in Mandai Camp spurred our continued exploration in merging the arts with technology. Our mission has always been to offer new exciting experiences to art lovers and developing new audiences and, in turn, supporting the local scene with jobs, opportunities and the platform to nurture new and young talents,” says Derrick Chew, Executive Producer, Sight Lines Entertainment.

Executive Producer of Sight Lines Entertainment Derrick Chew and award-winning playwright-director Chong Tze Chien

Creative technologist Adrian Oliveiro (Xctuality)

Written and directed by award-winning playwright-director Chong Tze Chien, the returning cast sees the addition of Benjamin Kheng (vocalist of The Sam Willows, Fly Entertainment Artiste) as the key CID officer who reopens the case. Along with creative technologist Adrian Oliveiro (Xctuality) and Stereoimage Studios, The Case Reopens will cement itself as a new brand of horror-mystery entertainment. Set to be Asia’s first virtual horror-mystery escape room with live-action gameplay, the sequel pushes the boundaries of theatre in the digital realm with 360 degree views, augmented with immersive surround sound and choose-your-own-adventure mechanics. The genre-defying experience will stream for 90 minutes on-demand between 8pm and 4am daily, from 22 December 2020 to 2 January 2021. Tickets will be available at an accessible $20 per audience-participant (excluding booking fees) from 24 November 2020.

What’s the story? Joined by new audience-participants, seasoned viewers return as the lead investigators, tasked by CID Officer Lemuel Ng (played by Kheng) to apprehend the culprit behind the untimely demise of young recruit Ilhan Rozells (Irsyad Dawood). The story picks up immediately after the prequel and the series of unfortunate events that plagued prime suspect Recruit Tan Chee Meng (Bright Ong), former Lieutenant Haziq (Erwin Shah Ismail), and the unassuming Captain Ronald (Ronald Goh). Months of futile investigations and mounting public pressure forces CID officer Lemuel Ng to reopen the case. Set within the investigator’s office, viewers will meander through spine-chilling narrative through interacting with physical evidence, footages and even flashbacks. The story unfolds in a non-linear manner, its flow determined completely by the audience. The audience-investigators will revisit the infamous Mandai Camp to collate clues and key pieces of evidence to ultimately arrest and incarcerate the offender. Audience-investigators get to view and toggle full 360 degrees between different evidence and videos peppered with surprises on the screen of their device. There’s a bounty reward: The Mystery Draw

With society reeling from the gruesome tragedy, the parents of the deceased recruit, the Rozells offers a S$1,000 bounty to one investigator who uncovers the truth. Viewers who have collected all the key evidence and identified the true culprit will qualify for the Mystery Draw automatically. The Mystery Draw will begin from 22 December 2020, 9pm and conclude on 2 January 2020, 5.30am (last entry at 4am). An achievement system within the live-action gameplay will identify nimble-witted viewers that stand a chance to win when they successfully collect all key evidence and identify the culprit. With a limited duration of 90 minutes and no do-overs, no two playthroughs will be the same. Audiences are encouraged to enlist family and friends to tackle this horror-mystery, combining experiences from each playthrough in the bid for the truth. Tickets can be purchased till its last run on 2 January 2020, 4am (Last entry, ends at 5.30am), giving audiences ample opportunities to qualify for the S$1,000 reward. More drinks to go with the fun!

Every detective will head over to a bar for a break or to mull over the case details. Sometimes, a random stranger at the bar may be able to provide you with a clue too. A collaboration with local cocktail institution Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall completes the experience at home with two themed bottled cocktails, inspired by the production. Exuding a mysterious fragrance, The Scent of Plumeria (250mL, serves 2-3 pours) is an inviting blend of gin, sloe gin, Lillet Blanc, citrus, and orchids. Garnished with a banana chip, the Pisang Noir (250mL, serves 2-3 pours) draws one in with a velvety combination of rum, sweet vermouth, banana, Mozart dark chocolate liqueur and charcoal powder. Each bottle will include two servings with bundles available in 2 (one of each flavour) and 4 bottles (two of each flavour). The Scent of Plumeria and Pisang Noir (2 bottles at $75, 4 bottles at $130, excluding GST) are available for pre-order and purchase on their webstore. The cocktail packages will come with an exclusive clue to solve the mystery. Ticket details