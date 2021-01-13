Sony’s Morbius starring Jared Leto delays release date again

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the highly anticipated Sony film Morbius is delayed once again.

The thriller starring Jared Leto as the titular character Michael Morbius has been delayed several times and was most recently slated to debut on 18 March 2021. It will now premiere in movie theatres on October 2021.

The new release date will place Morbius a week after Dune (1 October) and a week prior to Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (15 October), which stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver.

Sony’s other 2021 Marvel movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, might be showing earlier than Morbius since it’s slated for June 25.

The story is based on the Marvel Comics character, Morbius, who is a biochemist who becomes a vampire after attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

Morbius was directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The cast include Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.