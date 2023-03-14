SOTHYS launch beautician empowerment initiative

Programme to open up space at four SOTHYS flagship stores to beauticians to train and start building clientele

SOTHYS, a world leader in professional skin and beauty care, has announced the launch of its Professional Beauty Sales Consultant (Pro BSC) Programme in conjunction with International Women’s Day. As part of the brand’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the programme will provide practising female beauticians with the space and tools to start building their own business at SOTHYS’ flagship stores. In line with the brand’s vision of empowering women to shine in their own skin, SOTHYS’ Pro BSC Programme aims to equip a whole new generation with the initial resources needed to launch their personal beauty businesses and eventually drive them independently. The programme is low-cost and zero-commitment, lowering barriers to entry for budding female beauty entrepreneurs.

“There are many obstacles for women who want to make it on their own in the beauty industry. It’s very competitive, and the costs involved are endless — there are overhead costs, equipment and training costs, customer acquisition costs. What SOTHYS wants to do is alleviate these burdens, and give them a boost to jumpstart their business and career. It’s our way of giving back to the amazing community of women who have warmly and widely accepted us,” says Cheryl Lee, Managing Director, SOTHYS Malaysia. SOTHYS’ vision to level the playing field for new women entrepreneurs is backed by their specialised salon cabins and products, which will be available for the use of all participants under the programme. The cabins are located at four of SOTHYS’ flagship stores across the Klang Valley: Publika, 1 Utama, Bangsar Village II, and Empire Shopping Gallery. While practising at SOTHYS’ salons, the consultants will be provided complimentary fundamental training with their trademark Digi-Esthétique ® technique — a unique combination of Eastern and Western acupressure methods to heighten the effectiveness of treatments. The consultants will also be given a professional uniform set and have continuous support from SOTHYS to hone their skills and offer their clients high-quality services with confidence. Under this programme, participants can continue practising in the cabins for as long as they wish with no additional charges involved.