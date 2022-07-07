Spend, Twist & Win at MOP KLIA Sepang

Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang celebrates its 7th Anniversary in style with RM100,000 worth of prizes to be won!

Appearance of Pinkfong Baby Shark for the Meet & Greet will be on July 9 & 10, July 16 & 17 at the main concourse, Sunshine Square of the mall.

Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA), Japan’s branded factory outlet shopping mall, is celebrating its 7th Anniversary from June 24 until July 31 with a host of activities and prizes up for grabs. Rewards worth a total of RM100,000 can be won through its “Spend, Twist & Win” campaign with prize offerings that include shopping and F&B vouchers as well as other premium gift items. Limited to only 200 daily winners with a minimum spend of RM300 in a maximum of two receipts, shoppers are advised to shop early to be in the running to win prizes. As part of the anniversary celebration, visitors to MOP KLIA will also be treated to an appearance of Pinkfong Baby Shark on July 9 and 10 as well as on July 16 and 17 at the main concourse, Sunshine Square of the mall. There will be a meet and greet session at 2 PM, 4 PM,and 6 PM with Pinkfong Baby Shark. Children will be entitled to take a photo on stage with Pinkfong Baby Shark with a minimum purchase at the Toy World merchandise booth.

“This year’s anniversary celebration caters to families with young children as well as young adults who are fans of Pinkfong Baby Shark. With every celebration, we aim to create new experiences for visitors and shoppers so that there is always something new to look forward, to experience or to try new offerings,” said TJ Cheah, Deputy Managing Director of MFMA Development Sdn Bhd. Visitors to MOP KLIA will see a transformation of the mall into a Colourful Paradise that is adorned with Instagram-worthy displays, such as neon light, sprinkles, photogenic decoration and more. Shoppers with an interest in arts and crafts can take part in a DIY Tote Bag activity which entitles them to create a personalized gift for themselves with a minimum spend of RM200 in a maximum of two receipts.