Spider-Man: No Way Home bursts the doors to the multiverse wider

The official teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home just dropped and fans are ecstatic! The third Spider-Man movie to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe picks up from the previous film with Peter Parker dealing with the fallout after Mysterio exposed him as Spider-Man.







Based on the trailer, having his alter ego blown is too much to bear and handle for the teen superhero. In desperation, he visits Dr Strange in hopes of a ‘cure’ of sorts to make people forget that he’s Spider-Man.

Despite Wong’s warning, Dr Strange performed a dangerous spell which backfired when he got distracted by Peter. The fallout from messing with the fabric of time and space sees the return of old villains such as Dr Otto Octavius and Electro. Dr Strange can definitely not be mad at Wanda, Sylvie and Loki now. And why is Dr Strange celebrating Christmas early in the sanctum?