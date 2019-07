If you never believed in the possibility of a multi-verse before, think again.

Recently, Spider-Man was was seen exploring the streets of Kuala Lumpur. But he was not alone. He had two other Spider-Men accompanying him, much to everyone’s surprise. Was it some kind of illusion

Whatever the reason for the ‘triple vision’, it turns out that everyone’s favourite web-slinger was in town for the premiere of his latest movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spidey and friends stopped to greet citizens, and even took public transportation to get around. Lucky fans were even able to take a selfie with them.

Did you run into them? Or manage to squeeze in a quick selfie? If you did, remember to share the images with the hashtag #SpiderManFFH.

If you missed out on meeting Spider-Man in person, or can’t wait to see him again, be sure to catch Spider-Man: Far From Home in theatres right now.