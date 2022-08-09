Sports Toto reading programme makes a comeback

STM Lottery Sdn. Bhd. (Formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.) restarts its Sports Toto “Reading My Companion” Reading Programme to donate storybooks to the students of 11 Chinese primary schools in West Malaysia.

The 2022 edition of Sports Toto “Reading My Companion” Reading Programme would donate storybooks to 11 micro-sized Chinese primary schools in the rural areas of Perak, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, benefitting a total of 1,586 students.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to temporarily suspend our reading programme. As we are transitioning into the endemic phase, we are glad to bring back the reading programme,“ said Mr Giam Say Khoon, Senior Communications Manager of STM Lottery.

As part of the STM Lottery’s Helping Hands programme, the reading programme is in line with the Goal 4 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

The “Reading My Companion” reading programme aims to inculcate reading as a pastime of choice for the rural students who are relatively lacking in terms of recreational choices.

Starting on 4 August 2022, a team of staff volunteers would visit the 11 participating schools and hand over the storybooks to the students.

Apart from giving away storybooks to the students, STM Lottery would also donate storybooks to the library of each participating school. A storytelling session would be held at the schools to teach the students to enjoy reading creatively.

The schools would play an active role in driving book exchange among the students as they are encouraged to share stories in class and pen down their post-reading thoughts in the journals.

To encourage keen participation among the students, tokens of commendation have been arranged for 2 students who show the highest level of participation, in each of the 11 participating schools.

Initiated by STM Lottery in 2012, the reading programme has so far benefitted over 15,000 students in 143 sub-urban schools in Selangor, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang and Johor.

List of participating schools:

Perak

1. SJK (C) Kampung Jering, Ayer Tawar

2. SJK (C) Khuen Hean, Changkat Kruing

Pahang

1. SJK (C) Gambang, Kuantan

2. SJK (C) Jerik, Bandar Pusat Jengka

3, SJK (C) Maran, Maran

Negri Sembilan

1. SJK (C) Chung Hua Ladang Geddes, Jempol

2. SJK (C) Middleton, Bahau

Melaka

1. SJK (C) Chung Kuo, Jalan Tengkera

2. SJK (C) Yu Hsien, Jasin

Johor

1. SJK (C) Aik Ming, Muar

2. SJK (C) Chi Sin, Parit Bakar