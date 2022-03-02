$!Spring is in the air

Sip back, relax and lift your imagination to the next level with the all-new Starbucks Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, Starbucks Salted Caramel Frappuccino, and together with a returning fan favourite, the Starbucks Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato. Dream away as you sip on the new sweet and salty bliss in a cup that’s available in all Starbucks stores nationwide, through drive-thru and takeaway from 22nd February onwards, while stocks last.

•NEW! Starbucks Cocoa Cloud Macchiato

A new take on the Starbucks Cloud Macchiato series, featuring rich cocoa. The Cocoa Cloud Macchiato combines cloud foam made from irresistible layers of milk whipped with signature espresso and delicious vanilla syrup. To top it off, rich mocha is drizzled on top in an elegant crosshatch double-circle design for a chocolatey accent and a slight hint of vanilla to provide the richness that blends in your mouth and wanting more. The Cocoa Cloud Macchiato is available as an iced, hot or blended handcrafted beverage.

•NEW! Starbucks Salted Caramel Frappuccino

A harmonious balance of sweet and salty, Starbucks Salted Caramel Frappuccino blended beverage is the satisfying bliss you need this spring. Frappuccino Roast coffee is blended seamlessly with milk, ice, rich salted caramel syrup, and Coffee Frappuccino syrup base. The beverage is then topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel sauce for a decadent finish. The Salted Caramel Frappuccino is available as a blended handcrafted beverage. The beverage is also available as a Cream Frappuccino blended beverage without the Frappuccino Roast coffee.

•Returning Favorite! Starbucks Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato

The irresistibly luscious Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato returns to brighten up your cool spring mornings. Starbuck’s aromatic signature espresso is skillfully combined with salted caramel syrup and deliciously light layers of fluffy milk whipped into cloud foam, giving you a silky-smooth texture with every sip. This velvety creation is finished with a luxurious caramel drizzle for an extra sweet treat. The Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato is available as an iced, hot or blended handcrafted beverage.

Also in stores, this season is the Starbucks Dream and Bloom merchandise collection. Decorated in soft hues of pink and lilac, the line-up celebrates the flourishing cherry blossom flowers during the months of spring, which brings new hope and highlights the rich beauty of nature.

The collection also features a cutlery set, lunch box, umbrella, travel organizer, and pouch- perfect for a nice sunny picnic with your loved ones. The graceful line-up is also bringing back familiar silhouettes from Stanley, MIIR and Corkcicle in brand new shapes and colours.

Get the Cherry Blossom 2022 Starbucks Card, which can be activated at RM80 minimum and the Spring Seasonal 2022 Starbucks Card, which can be activated at RM30 minimum. Earn STARs and enjoy delightful surprises such as complimentary food, beverages and even merchandise when you register your card on the Starbucks mobile app today.

Try the Starbucks Spring Season Blend 2022 whole bean and experience the dark cherry and cedary spice notes the blend offers. Sourced from around the world, Papua New Guinea, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Sumatra, this timeless favourite is set to arouse senses of renewal and vitality. The Starbucks Spring Season Blend 2022 is also available in Starbucks VIATM Ready Brew sachet form.

The floral season is not complete with sweet and tantalizing desserts. The Starbucks Raspberry Ribbon Cream Croissant adds a cheeky twist to the normal croissant, the raspberry ribbon cream croissant features attractive ruby red ribbon swirls with pinkish creamy filling, buttery goodness not to be missed!

Taking the normal chocolate cake to the next level, the Chocolate Feuilletine Cake is layered with rich chocolate ganache and crunchy wafer bits. Treat your taste buds to a luxurious dark cocoa flavour that can be paired perfectly with Starbucks medium roast coffees.

Going into the fourth phase of the Mobile Order and Pay (MOP) service, customers can order their beverages via the Starbucks mobile app beforehand and pick them up at 83 selected stores across West Malaysia. The MOP service is set to further roll out throughout 2022. With the global pandemic still engulfing our lives, this service offers a safer option as it limits the waiting time for customers in the store.

For more information on the dreamy offerings, please visit www.starbucks.com.my.