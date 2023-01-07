Starbucks ‘Fly me to Paris’ contest winner to fly to the city of love

KUALA LUMPUR: Starbucks Malaysia is thrilled to announce that Fasihah Jaslan has emerged as the fortunate recipient of an extraordinary seven-day, four-night journey to the captivating city of Paris, France, accompanied by a beloved companion.

Yesterday marked an exciting milestone as Starbucks Malaysia unveiled the long awaited winner of their highly-anticipated ‘Fly Me to Paris’ contest.

As an additional delightful surprise, they will also be receiving a pre-loaded Starbucks card worth RM500, which is sure to enhance their memorable Starbucks experience. This incredible outcome is undeniably a life-changing opportunity that will create cherished memories for years to come.

In addition to celebrating the exceptional achievement of Fasihah, Starbucks was also delighted to recognise the remarkable accomplishments of the other finalists who participated in the contest. As second and third prize winners, they received well-deserved accolades along with enticing rewards.

The second prize winner was thrilled to receive a delightful three-day, two-night getaway for two at The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort, complemented by a RM400 pre-loaded Starbucks card. Similarly, the third prize winner was treated to an exquisite three-day, two-night retreat for two at the luxurious Berjaya Langkawi Resort, accompanied by a RM300 pre-loaded Starbucks card.

The celebration continued with five deserving runner-up winners who were awarded a RM200 pre-loaded Starbucks card, allowing them to savor their favorite Starbucks delights while also receiving Starbucks merchandise worth up to RM500. Moreover, to extend the joy of this remarkable occasion, 100 consolation prize winners were selected and presented with Starbucks merchandise worth up to RM100, ensuring that the spirit of appreciation reached far and wide.

“As we conclude the exciting ‘Fly Me to Paris’ contest, on behalf of Starbucks Malaysia, we are overwhelmed by the incredible enthusiasm and unwavering support demonstrated by our valued customers. This contest has truly showcased the magic of Starbucks Malaysia, where dreams take flight and extraordinary experiences come to life,” said Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei, Datuk Sydney Quays.

“We congratulate the winners on their well-deserved victory and wish them an unforgettable journey. To all the finalists and participants, your dedication and spirit have inspired us beyond measure. Also, a warm thank you goes to The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort and Berjaya Langkawi Resort for being part of this remarkable adventure as our hotel sponsors in Malaysia.

May our collaborative efforts ignite a sense of possibility and adventure in travelers near and far,” added Sydney.

In December 2022, Starbucks embarked on an exciting collaboration with MTV Entertainment Studios-produced EMILY IN PARIS, bringing an irresistible collection of trendy daily essentials to Starbucks® stores in Malaysia. Alongside this exclusive launch, Starbucks Malaysia introduced the captivating ‘Fly Me to Paris’ contest, offering their fortunate customers a chance to win extraordinary prizes valued at up to RM50,000.

Participation in the contest was as simple as purchasing items from the Emily in Paris + Starbucks® collectible line during the contest period. Throughout the month-long campaign, participants were engaged with various questions, enhancing their chances to become the ultimate winners.

To further elevate the experience, registered Starbucks Rewards members received double entries for each purchase made using their Starbucks Rewards card or app. The contest garnered an outstanding 2808 contest entries and it was a truly remarkable campaign that united fashion, culture, and the joy of Starbucks- captivating hearts and creating memorable moments for all.

“I’m incredibly grateful and honored to be the lucky winner of Starbucks Malaysia’s ‘Fly Me to Paris’ contest. This journey to Paris is truly a dream come true, and I can’t express how much it means to me. I’m immensely thankful for this amazing prize and the unforgettable memories it will create. A heartfelt thank you to Starbucks Malaysia for making my dream of visiting Paris a reality.” said Fasihah.