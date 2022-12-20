Starbucks Malaysia named one of the best companies to work for

HR Asia Media has named Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd (“Starbucks”) as one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For in Asia. HR Asia Media’s award is one of the most respected and comprehensive measures of workplace culture and talent management best practices. The ranking, based on feedback from employees, underscores Starbucks commitment to foster an inclusive culture that puts its people first.

“At Starbucks, we put people at the center of our work. We have always believed that our success should be shared, and we remain committed to providing an elevated experience for our partners,” says Dato’ Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei. “This is why we call our employees ‘partner,’ because we believe in creating meaningful opportunities for them and to provide a platform for them thrive.”

HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For Award is based on evaluation of survey responses distributed to internal employees from various departments within the organization. HR Asia Media assessed company practices and measured employee satisfaction across a wide variety of topics, including company culture, management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth.

The success of a firm and its employees is significantly influenced by its culture. As such, HR Asia Media also examines how well culture is enhancing and supporting a company's workforce through its assessment. It also benchmarks these achievements with that of other companies from various industries, including electronics, communication, energy, banking, manufacturing, tech, and much more.

Starbucks is Hiring

Starbucks in Malaysia has grown by more than half in only the last year, and they are only getting started. More than 5,000 Starbucks partners represent the diverse communities it serves around Malaysia. They include working parents, people of the Deaf community, students, and young people for whom putting on the green apron represents their first job. We know that every person working at Starbucks is on their way to achieving their own personal and career goals, and we are committed to supporting our partners and their aspirations at Starbucks and beyond.

Starbucks total pay package remains a fundamental differentiator from others in our industry. In FY21, Starbucks made one of the most significant wage investments in its history, boosting its base monthly pay by 20%, which far exceeded the minimum wage at the time.