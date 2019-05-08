Starbucks opens first Reserve drive-thru in Setia Alam

YOU can now grab your favourite Starbucks beverages on-the-go at the first ever drive-thru with a Reserve bar in Setia Alam.

The newly renovated Starbucks store now accommodates a Reserve bar where customers can come in to enjoy premium Reserve coffee or conveniently purchase Starbucks beverages through the drive-thru window.

The Starbucks Reserve Setia Alam drive-thru features a drive-thru window and two bars inside, a main bar that serves Starbucks core offerings as well as a Reserve coffee bar which offers seven brewing methods, including pour-over, Chemex, coffee press, siphon, Black Eagle espresso, Clover and nitro cold brewing.

Visitors can not only grab a quick Starbucks on-the-go through the drive-thru window but also enjoy a unique menu of Starbucks Reserve specialty coffee and beans brought to life by Starbucks’ very own baristas, called Coffee Masters.

The Starbucks Reserve Setia Alam Drive-thru is the 10th Reserve Store and the 43rd Starbucks Drive-thru in Malaysia.

Berjaya Food Berhad’s CEO and Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei’s managing director Sydney Quays said the store was opened in a prime location to serve Reserve customers in the area.

Speaking to the media about the new hybrid store, Quays said Starbucks wanted to elevate the coffee experience for its customers.

“We are the only coffee chain with a drive- thru. We opened this store in 2010 and the reason we decided to have a Reserve Bar is because we received a lot of requests from the community, as there is a huge coffee culture here,” said Quays.