Starbucks opens its first store in Perlis

Starbucks Malaysia today announced the official opening of its first store in Perlis, completing the company’s presence in all states and federal territories in Malaysia. The new store is a drive-thru store located in the state’s capital of Kangar, the largest town in Perlis that has historically been known for its paddy field landscape and rice production. Customers visiting the store will be able to enjoy Starbucks signature handcrafted beverages prepared by passionate and skilled baristas, as well as locally inspired food items such as the recently launched Kuih Kerak Jagung by local celebrity chef, Dato’ Fadzley.

“We are delighted to bring the unique Starbucks Experience to customers in Perlis, the remaining state in Malaysia without a Starbucks store location until today,” said Dato’ Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei. “This store marks a key milestone for the company and represents a great opportunity to deliver the exceptional coffee experience that so many Malaysians have come to love. We look forward to welcoming and sharing our coffee passion with all Perlisians. We are excited to be a part of this local community.”

Starbucks has always been committed to creating a positive impact in the communities it serves. With the company’s expansion to communities such as Kangar, Starbucks will increase employment opportunities and offer a wide range of skill training and development programs for its partners (employees), including coffee master certifications as well as sign language courses and more. The store will also provide a warm and welcoming Third place for its customers to enjoy and connect with one another and be a part of Starbucks’ partnership with local organizations on its social impact initiatives, including volunteer work and fundraising activities.

The first Starbucks store in Perlis has been designed to reflect the brand’s more than 50-year coffee heritage, while embracing Malaysia’s distinctive local traditions and culture. Key features include floor-to-ceiling glass windows that bring the beauty of the surrounding natural lighting into the store. In addition, this store also features a drive-thru lane, offering even more convenience to the residents of Perlis.

Customers may also sign-up for the brand’s loyalty program, Starbucks Rewards, to enjoy exclusive benefits including personalized promotions and other benefits that will bring instant value to their membership.

Extending the Starbucks Experience to Perlis

The new store features ethically-sourced quality Arabica coffee from the Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa regions. Starbucks baristas are looking forward to welcoming customers with handcrafted personalized Starbucks coffee and blended beverages that are hot or cold, in addition to an assortment of snacks, teas, and grab-and-go alternatives on the menu.

Inside the store, customers will find ample seating and also several artworks of where Starbucks first started, in Pike Place, Seattle, a tribute to the brand’s roots of revolutionizing café culture around the world. The beautiful interior of the store is made up of a composition of wood, metal and cement finishes creating a bright and welcoming Third Place for customers to go to between their home and workplace. The store also elevates the coffeehouse experience by including pops of green through its indoor plants and stunning landscaping to inspire its appreciation for the nature that surrounds the city, and also a nod to its sustainability commitments.

For more information about the store opening, please visit www.starbucks.com.my.