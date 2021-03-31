Starbucks Sip & Win contest winner drives away with a brand new car

Starbucks Malaysia found its ‘Sip & Win’ contest winner yesterday afternoon, bringing its flagship consumer event to an epic conclusion. In what most would call a ‘life-changing event’, one fortunate winner walked away with an all-new Peugeot 3008 SUV Plus.
The other finalists also walked home as winners, receiving other prizes including Sony WH-1000MX Wireless Headphones and Starbucks Holiday Swarovski® Tumblers. The event was also live-streamed on Starbucks Malaysia’s official social channels to allow its finalists and customers to join in on the festivities remotely.
“The ‘Sip & Win’ campaign was very successful, as we received an overwhelming response from our customers throughout the campaign. On behalf of Starbucks Malaysia, we would like to congratulate the winners of this contest, especially our Grand Prize winner. It’s not every day that you get to win a car,” said Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia. “
Despite the challenging times over the last year, the contest has truly helped uplift the spirits of our fellow Malaysians and given them something to look forward to into this new year. At Starbucks, it has always been about the community and we remain committed to driving the connection with them through new experiences and adapting to their needs and lifestyles.”
The ‘Sip & Win’ campaign was a nationwide campaign that ran from 1st September 2020 to 30th November 2020. By the end of the contest period, nearly 80,000 entries had been submitted in participation in the contest to win prizes worth up to RM160,000, including the all-new Peugeot 3008 SUV Plus, which is considered as one of the most dynamic cars in its range. The car features a breathtakingly beautiful interior fitted with the latest advanced technology.
“I am so grateful to have been chosen as the winner of this contest. I have always been a big fan of Starbucks and joining this contest was something that I did not even think about. I just filled in the form not expecting anything more than that. But when I got the call that I was a finalist, I was already very humbled by the experience – but then to win the Grand Prize is something that was truly unexpected,” said the Grand Prize winner, Ms Loh Cheah Ying.
“With this car, it will definitely help me and my family get around – also, we can’t wait when the borders are open and we can drive to other parts of Malaysia again.”
Although the Grand Prize winner has been announced, the contest is set to continue on Starbucks Malaysia’s official platforms to announce the 50 consolation prize winners who will all win preloaded Starbucks Cards worth RM20 each.
The once in a lifetime opportunity was open to all Starbucks Rewards members who are aged 18 and above and residing in Malaysia. Customers were to spend a minimum of RM30 on a single receipt with their Starbucks Card or Mobile App in any stores in Malaysia, answer one question and submit their entry with their receipt to participate. Starbucks Rewards is the brand’s loyalty program and one of the largest loyalty programs in the country with more than three million members.
Through its Starbucks Rewards program, members are allowed to earn free drinks, food and more. Launched in Malaysia on 11th November 2011, the Starbucks Rewards program has continued to evolve and adapt to shifting consumer behaviours and lifestyles over the past decade – what started as physical cards have now expanded to the Starbucks Malaysia Mobile App.
For more information on Starbucks Malaysia, please visit www.starbucks.com.my