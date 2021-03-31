Starbucks Sip & Win contest winner drives away with a brand new car

Starbucks Malaysia found its ‘Sip & Win’ contest winner yesterday afternoon, bringing its flagship consumer event to an epic conclusion. In what most would call a ‘life-changing event’, one fortunate winner walked away with an all-new Peugeot 3008 SUV Plus.

The other finalists also walked home as winners, receiving other prizes including Sony WH-1000MX Wireless Headphones and Starbucks Holiday Swarovski® Tumblers. The event was also live-streamed on Starbucks Malaysia’s official social channels to allow its finalists and customers to join in on the festivities remotely.

“The ‘Sip & Win’ campaign was very successful, as we received an overwhelming response from our customers throughout the campaign. On behalf of Starbucks Malaysia, we would like to congratulate the winners of this contest, especially our Grand Prize winner. It’s not every day that you get to win a car,” said Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia. “

Despite the challenging times over the last year, the contest has truly helped uplift the spirits of our fellow Malaysians and given them something to look forward to into this new year. At Starbucks, it has always been about the community and we remain committed to driving the connection with them through new experiences and adapting to their needs and lifestyles.”

The ‘Sip & Win’ campaign was a nationwide campaign that ran from 1st September 2020 to 30th November 2020. By the end of the contest period, nearly 80,000 entries had been submitted in participation in the contest to win prizes worth up to RM160,000, including the all-new Peugeot 3008 SUV Plus, which is considered as one of the most dynamic cars in its range. The car features a breathtakingly beautiful interior fitted with the latest advanced technology.