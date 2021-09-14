$!Starbucks unveils its new plant-based menu

Starbucks Malaysia is also introducing a new plant-based meal option made with Beyond Meat’s plant-based ground meat

Building on its sustainability commitment to become more resource positive, Starbucks Malaysia has expanded its plant-based choices with an all-new environmentally friendly menu. This season’s menu also introduces for the first-time, the innovative plant-based whipped cream that will provide the option to make Frappuccino ordered at Starbucks completely dairy-free. To accompany the whipped cream is the returning favorite, Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato, a creamy and delicious mix of indulgent chocolate and earthy oatmilk, and also the new Almondmilk Honey Latte and Oatmilk Honey Latte, which are lusciously creamy yet remaining slightly sweet. Brewing from 14 September onwards, the new beverages will be made available at all Starbucks stores in Malaysia, while stocks last.

New! Starbucks Almondmilk Honey Latte and Starbucks Oatmilk Honey Latte

Enjoy Starbucks signature espresso delicately flavored with delicious honey syrup and paired with oatmilk or almondmilk for the perfect Autumn pick-me-up.



Crowned with frothy foam and toasted honey topping, this beverage is the perfect balance of earthy and sweet flavors. Available as a hot, iced or blended handcrafted beverage. If ordered as a blended handcrafted beverage, customers can also customize their beverage with plant-based whipped cream, now available for the first time at Starbucks stores across Malaysia.

Returning Favorite! Starbucks Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato

Chocolatey indulgence meets creamy oats with the return of Starbucks Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato. Starbucks’ signature espresso blends perfectly with smooth oatmilk and fragrant vanilla syrup, topped with a drizzle of rich cocoa sauce to create decadent layers of flavor in every sip.



Available as hot, iced or blended handcrafted beverage. If ordered as a blended handcrafted beverage, customers can also customize their beverage with plant-based whipped cream, now available for the first time at Starbucks stores across Malaysia.

These favorite Autumn beverages from Starbucks are returning, along with new exciting merchandise and coffee additions. In celebration of the brand’s 50th Anniversary, this year’s Starbucks “A Siren Tale” Anniversary Merchandise Collection features the lovely, yet recognizable Siren, the brand’s iconography, to highlight the diversity of the collection.



The overall lineup is designed with a balance of three components: “Siren Profile”, “Siren Tail” and “Underwater Elements”, showcasing a mix of classic silhouettes paired with a reinterpretation of the Siren. The range of the collection includes water bottles, mugs and various drinkware and accessories adorned with playful features of the underwater sea.





The Anniversary collection also deliberately uses a color palette that leverages on this season’s new lineup of whole bean coffee, which includes the Starbucks Three Region Blend. This medium roast coffee is a blend of coffees from West Java, Peru and Rwanda – each chosen for the trailblazing way coffee was grown, cultivated and processed. Joining alongside this coffee is the Starbucks Autumn Blend, a richly roasted and delicately sweet, balanced blend of coffee to celebrate the season. Also returning again is the Starbucks Anniversary Blend 2021, in which the Starbucks passion for coffee continues to live on in a blend of smoked cedar aromas and notes of tarragon, allspice and truffle.

A first in Malaysia Starbucks Malaysia has also joined forces with Beyond Meat to offer a new plant-based addition to its menu. Introducing for the first time in all stores in Malaysia is the Beyond Meat Spiral Curry Puff, a reimagination of Malaysia’s all-time favorite snack. Deliciously healthy and guilt-free, the Beyond Meat Spiral Curry Puff combines Beyond Meat’s Beyond Beef Ground Meat with soft curried potatoes and gently baked onions encased in a flaky wheat flour spiral-lined crust. This new plant-based addition to the menu is available now in Klang Valley stores, with rollouts to Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia over the month.

Expanding the plant-based menu is one of the ways that Starbucks is doing towards reducing its carbon footprint, while also at the same time providing a variety of choices for its customers as part of the Starbucks experience. Customer’s interest in plant-based foods also continues to grow in Malaysia, which is seeing a rapid growth in Asia Pacific. As plant-based options grew in popularity, Starbucks Malaysia added almondmik in 2018, coconutmilk in 2019 and expanded to offer oatmilk national in 2020. This year will mark the addition of its plant-based whipped cream, made primarily from rice components, such as rice starch and flour. The new lineup of plant-based beverages, including the Starbucks® Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato, Almondmilk Honey Latte and Oatmilk Honey Latte are priced from RM21.20 onwards, while the Starbucks Anniversary “A Siren Tale” Collection is priced from RM72 onwards.

The Starbucks Three Region Blend, Starbucks Autumn Blend and Starbucks Anniversary Blend 2021 whole bean coffees are priced at RM40 each. In addition, the Beyond Meat Spiral Curry Puff starts from RM11.90. The all the new autumn offerings will be available at all stores from 14 September 2021 onwards, while stocks last.