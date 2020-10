Truth be told, the extended pandemic lockdown hasn’t been easy for a lot of us. While we can’t hasten the production of vaccines, we can take charge on our outlook of the day. Taking care of our own wellbeing is important to ensure we keep a healthy body and also mind to weather through trying times.

Thankfully, Spotify is introducing Daily Wellness to help us on our wellbeing journey. Daily Wellness is a personalised mix of grounding motivational podcasts and feel-good music to help you find positivity, mindfulness, or peace throughout your day.

The new playlist is specially thought out to fit into your daily routine. It updates once in the morning and then again in the evening so you’ll start and end your day well.

You’ll find hours of uplifting content such as music, wellness podcasts such as Daily Quote and Yoga Girl Daily, and other inspirational things you might like.

Listeners get to practice mindfulness with Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra or hear poetry from The Slowdown too.

Come evening, you can choose to wind down to some relaxing tunes.