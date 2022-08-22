Starting them young

Running until 28th August, KidZania Kuala Lumpur’s “KidZ & Health” initiative aims to raise awareness on key health topics among Malaysian families, especially children, in a bid to show how good physiological health and wellbeing can indeed be a cornerstone to a wonderful and fulfilling life.

Making healthy habits – a seemingly uninteresting topic - more relatable and exciting to children, the programme presents a line-up of activities set to educate little participants in fun and engaging ways through play. These activities are broken down into three segments – Nutrition, Health and Fitness, where kids will partake in activities specially designed to arouse and engage the curiosity and interest of young, inquisitive minds.

Present at the launch event was 13-year-old baker Chef Leah Choy - who has realised the importance of championing good health from an early age. The young baker with a big heart made headlines with her inspiring story after she started baking and selling cupcakes at the tender age of age four to raise funds for her sister’s medical treatment. At the launch, Leah conducted a live demonstration of her very own nutritional recipe that can easily be replicated by any child or parent at home. She was joined by the newly appointed mayor of KidZania Kuala Lumpur, Mara Whittaker.

“Through this exciting and captivating programme, kids will be able to better understand for themselves how to lead a healthier lifestyle. This is the perfect platform to bring to life a topic that can be often overlooked in fun and relatable ways. It is our hope that kids will be able to grasp the importance of healthy habits and practice it in their everyday lives. Rather than just listening to parents preaching it every day, children will now be able to experience it hands-on here,” said Mara.

The KidZ & Health variable programme will incorporate a slew of engaging activities centred around the facets of nutrition, fitness and health, which directly engages children to drive home the key building blocks of leading happy and healthy lives.

Through the programme, kids will be able to partake in activities that include, among others, the preparation of grocery lists and picking good food sources, learning about nutrition labels, engaging in cooking demonstrations, heart-pumping Zumba dances, learning proper brushing techniques, as well as getting an eye and general health screening.

The programme will also feature SeminarZ, which will take the form of weekend workshops at the KidZania theatre featuring health, nutrition and fitness experts. These workshops will also be broadcasted online via KidZania Kuala Lumpur’s social media platforms.

More information about the programme and further details about activities can be found at https://www.kidzania.com.my/ .