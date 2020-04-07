Stay At Home stories with theSun

USJ resident Pansy Quoh and her family are coping well with the Movement Control Order. She says her children are happy to have both their parents at home. “My 12-year-old is happy to be on her laptop and phone while my four-year-old is enjoying the attention, with my husband and I as her ‘masak-masak’ playmates.”

Pansy says that she has not been out since Tuesday when the MCO was announced. The family cook their meals at home and her husband just went to get their groceries on Friday night. “We try best not to go out often, even though we are allowed to go out to buy essentials. We try to limit our going out to once in four to five days.

“My husband goes out to get the groceries and on his return, he quickly sanitises his hands, has a good shower and his clothes go into the washing machine immediately,” she says.

For elderly and retired couple living in Ara Damansara, the Phangs who are in their 90s, the MCO hasn’t changed their lives much. Mr Phang is wheel-chair bound and hasn’t been out of the house in months while Mrs Phang who used to do the groceries, now has a live-in carer to see to them and their necessities.

“I send my carer out once in a while to get our groceries and my ice-cream,” Mrs Phang says with a cheeky smile. With her two adult children living a distance away with their own families, and one abroad, she says life is quite the same. And if she did need any assistance, she says her carer and her church members are nearby.

ET Tan from Puchong who decided to throw in the towel at 45 to look after his ageing parents, now 92 and 84, says he hopes the family do not put on weight at the end of this MCO.

“Since the stay home order, we mostly cook and eat at home. We only go out to buy groceries when the stocks are low, about once in every four days.

“Today Dad asked for some wantan noodles for lunch (lol) but we decided to perhaps have it tomorrow instead as we still have food to finish up,” he shares and adds that he thinks the older generation don’t cope very well with the MCO when it comes to food.

Now having to keep indoors, at home, he says they keep busy in hobbies like gardening, bathing our dogs, Netflix, HIIT exercises and house cleaning.

“Mum has stopped her daily walk in the park but she understands it isn't safe for herself as well as others. Overall, we are coping quite well,” he said.

A twenty nine-year-old young man who prefers to remain anonymous says he can’t wait for the MCO to be lifted. He says he still goes out to buy his cigarettes and food and looks forward to the little time he can get to be outside the home.

He does miss spending time out chilling with friends but for now, respects the order to stay home to some degree. Daily walks within his condominium premises and dumbells, Netflix, WhatsApp, etc. are some of the things that keep him busy indoors at this time.

Teresa Kok (not the MP) said she gets so depressed hearing “Stay at home” from morning to night. Every time she hears “Sila duduk di rumah,” she wanted to reply “berdiri boleh tak?” To keep herself amused, she sometimes laugh herself silly at the antics of stubborn people wandering outside while the police shouted at them through a loudspeaker.