Stay Connected with UNIQLO 2021 Fall/Winter Collection

AS we step into a new lifestyle and embrace a smaller, more local and familiar world, UNIQLO dropped its new LifeWear 2021 Fall/Winter Collection, a sign of its aspiration to bring new perspectives and meaning to life.

Finding solace in neighbourhoods, UNIQLO’s new collection stems from the freedom of being able to be yourself in your own neighbourhood as these special places are vital in sustaining a high quality of life.

However one chooses to dress up, whether casually or stylishly, just to go to their favourite restaurant or even for a relaxing walk in the park, staying true to themselves plays a prominent role in discovering their own style.

With Neighbourhood Living standing as the main theme, this collection is broken down into four other sub themes as well which are Freedom in Motion, Need for Nature, Curated City Living and Rest and Recharge.

1. Freedom in Motion

As our new lifestyles have us reassessing our relationship with the natural beauty around us, the freedom to slide seamlessly between urban and natural settings blurs the boundaries between having fun and getting through everyday tasks. This collection provides freedom which allows one to dress up or down easily while also feeling comfortable and at ease at the same time.