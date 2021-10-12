Stay Connected with UNIQLO 2021 Fall/Winter Collection

AS we step into a new lifestyle and embrace a smaller, more local and familiar world, UNIQLO dropped its new LifeWear 2021 Fall/Winter Collection, a sign of its aspiration to bring new perspectives and meaning to life.
Finding solace in neighbourhoods, UNIQLO’s new collection stems from the freedom of being able to be yourself in your own neighbourhood as these special places are vital in sustaining a high quality of life.
However one chooses to dress up, whether casually or stylishly, just to go to their favourite restaurant or even for a relaxing walk in the park, staying true to themselves plays a prominent role in discovering their own style.
With Neighbourhood Living standing as the main theme, this collection is broken down into four other sub themes as well which are Freedom in Motion, Need for Nature, Curated City Living and Rest and Recharge.
1. Freedom in Motion
As our new lifestyles have us reassessing our relationship with the natural beauty around us, the freedom to slide seamlessly between urban and natural settings blurs the boundaries between having fun and getting through everyday tasks. This collection provides freedom which allows one to dress up or down easily while also feeling comfortable and at ease at the same time.
2. Need for Nature
Social distancing has seen people increasingly spending time outdoors with family members and friends. Utility wear is perfect for hiking, camping, and other outdoor ventures as it is comfortable to move around in and maintains comfort even when the weather and temperature change abruptly. Items that are simple and functional, as extensions of everyday apparel, double the fun of life’s little adventures.
3. Curated City Living
People are adopting routines that keep them safe and sound while incorporating all that is great about city living. UNIQLO has employed innovative designs and functionality so people can look comfortable and neat even when they are busy working or doing household chores, offering wardrobe items that are free of excessive embellishments to complement comfortable and positive urban living.
4. Rest and Recharge
A vast majority are now working and exercising at home. UNIQLO has created a full range of apparel to help them remain comfortable and relaxed. Bedding has also been enhanced so people can sleep better and recharge to stay healthy while looking their best.