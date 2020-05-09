StayAtHome Mother’s Day games

Since eating out is not an option for this Mother’s Day, most families will be spending the occasion at home instead. These mini-games are a great way to fill the time as they wait for their Mother’s Day meal to be prepared. 1. Have an appetiser relay

While waiting for the main meal to be ready, have each family member race to prepare mum an appetiser. Give each contestant a tray and place a few items that can be used to serve the appetiser, such as plates, cups, utensils and napkins at a station. Have them race to collect the serving items to be placed on the tray. The person who first serves mum an appetiser wins. 2. Guess mum’s favourite phrase

Every mum has a phrase or several that she uses such as: “Because I said so.” Write down a list of scenarios on pieces of paper and mix them up in a box. Have each family member take turns to pick up a piece of paper and guess how mum would react to the ‘fake’ scenario. The judge for accuracy is, of course, the queen of the house herself! 3. Chores lottery

Write down a list of chores which the rest of the family is willing to help mum with on several pieces of paper, and mix them up in a box. Each family member will pick out a piece of paper and read out the chores they’ll be performing for the week. How an added touch, present mum with a personalised record book to help her keep track of who’s doing what! 4. Singing relay

For families who love to sing together, sit in a circle and have someone start of a song. The next person should continue the song, starting with the last word of the previous song. This game is a fun challenge because families will have to try to recall all the songs they know. If it’s too difficult, just hold a mini karaoke session at home. 5. Craft a poem

It’s alright if no one in the family has composed a verse before. The idea is just to have a little fun and humour. Have everyone write a short poem to show their appreciation to their mum. They could either read it out loud or just pass it to mum to read it on her own. It’s also something that she could keep. 6. A mum quiz

Have mum bask in the limelight by getting her to be the quizmaster. As the quizmaster, she will ask each family member a question about herself, such as: “What is my favourite shop?” The challenge is to see who knows her best! 7. Bust out the board games

If all else fails, it’s time to bring out the board games. Our mums may not remember the rules of family favourite games after such a long time, so remember to give everyone a refresher course. 8. Mum’s barista