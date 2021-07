Don’t Breathe 2 sees Stephen Lang reprise his role as Norman Nordstrom, a blind man with an unflinching will to survive and get what he wants but there’s also a monstrous, evil side of his personality. Eight years after the events of the first film, Nordstrom aka The Blind Man now lives with 11-year-old Phoenix (Madelyn Grace), who was orphaned from a house fire. By adopting Phoenix, he finally has a family that was stolen from him by a drunk driver (as told in the previous film).

However, he has to reveal his dark side again when intruders kidnapped Phoenix from his home. It didn’t take long for the home invaders to realize that they have messed with the wrong person.





The first film Don’t Breathe (2016) is a horror-thriller film by Evil Dead’s Fede Alvarez. Unlike his work in Evil Dead, Alvarez decided that the Don’t Breathe films would have less blood, an original and suspenseful storyline, and no dependence on spooky supernatural elements which he felt was overused in the genre.

When it was first released, Don’t Breathe became a sleeper hit. According to Movieweb, the cast and crew quietly filmed the sequel during the pandemic. It was only in October 2020 when Lang posted on Twitter that the project had wrapped filming. Needless to say, the announcement was a big surprise for many seeing that the shoot has gone unreported. “I'm wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all!” Lang tweeted together with a picture showing the film merchandise.

I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all! #@DontBreathe #@DontBreatheMovie pic.twitter.com/u8CUBIBCVc — Stephen Lang (@IAmStephenLang) October 7, 2020