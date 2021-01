Carlsberg’s ‘Celebrate Prosperity, Cheers Together’ campaign has already brought smiles to some of their loyal customers since its launch. Customers who purchased any 2 cartons of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and/or Carlsberg Smooth Draught, and an additional 1 carton of either Somersby, Asahi or 1664 Blanc get to redeem the Carlsberg luggage bag. Among the thousands of winners who have won the luggage bag are Lim Ann Huei and Lee Hock Mun.

OXpicious winner Lim Ann Huei with her Carlsberg luggage bag

“I am impressed with the design and quality of the Carlsberg luggage bag from this year’s Chinese New Year promotion,” said Ann Hui. “I was shopping for groceries and the luggage bag promotion by Carlsberg caught my attention. Truly a nice reward for my Carlsberg purchase!” Beer lovers also stand a chance to win the Carlsberg Poker Set when they ordered or take away Carlsberg beers at participating restaurants. Some of the winners who received the Poker Set are Lee Sow Onn and Yong Wee Keong.

Yong with his exclusive Carlsberg poker set

“I was over the moon when my entry won the Carlsberg Poker Set! This is the first time I have won something, and I am also having my eyes peeled for the 3-litre Carlsberg Red Bottle!” Yong gushed over his win. The most desirable prize of all is the Grand Prize which is the Carlsberg 3-litre OXpicious Red Bottle. Customers stand a chance to win a RM100 cash ang pau and the Carlsberg Can-shaped Lighters too. More than 50,000 consumers and counting have claimed exclusive Carlsberg merchandise when purchasing big bottles of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught. To date, more than 680 lucky RM100 cash ang paus winners and close to 70 Grand Prize winners claimed their prizes. Some of the winners of the Grand Prize are Suy Boon Wei, Tan Swee Leong, Wong Sook Fong and Soon Kim Kwee.

Lucky Grand Prize winner Suy Boon Wei will be taking home a limited-edition 3-litre Red Bottle of Carlsberg