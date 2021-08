DIGITAL online game store SEAGM aims to raise up to RM10,000 in donations for charity through its first online charity show match - the SEAGMGivesBack Merdeka Charity Online Event! The event will begin on Aug 31 at 12pm.

#SEAGMGivesBack ties back to SEAGM’s core value, Care. The event also provides a platform for gamers to empower themselves, and impact a change to help the needy through the power of games and esports as a whole.

CEO of SEAGM and founder of SEM9, Tommy Chieng will be kicking off the event, which will be hosted by popular esports figure Flava. Those participating include famous SEAGM Squad figures such as MasterRamen, MamaJess, Hailey and SEM9 professional players such as ArrHedge, WildRabbit, Manparang, Bravo, WryDep, Putra and Draxx!

Fans can watch the event through their favourite streamer’s/player’s page as well.

Donations raised will be channelled to the Handicapped and Mentally Disabled Children Association Selangor branch, located in Banting. The home currently houses a total of 78 patients who are currently disabled and require special attention.

The home requires daily necessities such as food items and provisions. The home also serves as a refuge for patients who have been abandoned by family members and have no other place to turn to.

The #SEAGMGivesBack campaign believes in the spirit of giving back while celebrating Malaysia’s 64th Independence Day alongside community and supporters. The company hopes that all Malaysians will unite alongside their favourite esports figures for this great cause!