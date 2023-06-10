Strong early education foundation with Mighty Oaks

Two friends, Patricia Yong and Diane Grimes, with more than 48 years of experience between them, in teaching young children and adults in international schools both local and abroad, decided it was time to put their experience to good use by opening Mighty Oaks, an international early childhood centre and lower primary school, with a different concept for educating and nurturing young minds.

SUBANG JAYA: Early education is important and one of the most challenging issues facing parents today. The choices you make in these early years have a far-reaching impact on your child’s future life, career and relationships. A good learning foundation is vital to future success and the pressure to choose the right school can present a challenge. Basically, all children learn no matter which school they attend, but as parents, we want our children to be happy, confident and inspired to learn and so it becomes important to choose the right school.

Yong, who has vast experience in working at international schools, said the school environment played an important role in developing young minds,

“Young minds must be given time to learn about themselves as learners and encouraged to make confident responsible choices throughout their day, interacting with their environment, enjoying varied and purposeful experiences, with an international focus, which enables our students to develop skills, knowledge and understanding to achieve their dreams and exceed all expectations,” she said.

“From a child’s point of view, play is fun, and good schools use this basic idea to promote cognitive, physical, social and emotional development. In play-based learning environments, activities are designed to spark children’s imagination and curiosity and to encourage them to explore, experiment, and discover.

“It is recognised that high quality play is important and play-based learning is not random, it has a purpose. Through play children are encouraged to apply new skills and knowledge, set their own challenges and develop independence and resilience. In addition, children are encouraged to talk about what they are doing, test out their thinking, to share their ideas and to suggest solutions as they play. This play talk is essential to develop early language skills, developing critical thinking and deepening understanding, “added Yong.

Grimes, co-founded Mighty Oaks after 30 years of experience in teaching children in primary schools, also in leadership roles in the UK, Kuwait, Cuba, Nigeria, China and Malaysia and she hopes to bring to the learning environment a distinctive style based on an inclusive environment.

“At Might Oaks, we believe it is important to embrace and celebrate diversity, so children from various cultural backgrounds feel valued, respected and encouraged to share their unique perspectives from an early age.

The other important aspect, which we believe is necessary for the development of the child, is parent involvement and here at Mighty Oaks, we hope to build a strong partnership with parents, involving them in their child’s journey,” she said.

“At Mighty Oaks we hope to do things differently, creating a positive energy that fills the classroom; children are expected to ask questions, to be active in their own learning, to make choices about their learning and to think about what they learn.

“The students will be encouraged to talk about current events, in line with their age level, as well as have opinions that promote positive actions and real life learning.

“Instead of a series of lessons throughout the day, where all children complete the same activity at the same time in the same way, play-based learning environments provide several different activities taking place at the same time, covering a variety of learning intentions.