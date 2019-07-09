Summer perfect

STARBUCKS turns up the summer heat in celebration of all things sun-kissed by rolling out a brand new collaboration – the Starbucks x Pared Eyewear merchandise collection.

The world-renown Australian sunglass brand, Pared Eyewear drew inspiration for this collaboration from the refined and sculpted sunglasses by Pared designers. The collection is available at selected stores nationwide, while stocks last.

The Starbucks x Pared Eyewear merchandise features iconic beach scenes, while the new drinkware collection includes the Starbucks x Pared Eyewear Stainless Steel Tumbler, Starbucks x Pared Eyewear Double Walled Traveler Mug and Starbucks x Pared Eyewear Cold Cup.

The Pared Eyewear collection currently marks its first collaboration with Starbucks Malaysia as a designer collaboration platform and it is exclusive to Asia.

Scouting the globe to bring customers unique cultural experiences through exclusive designer collaborations, customers can follow the company along through Starbucks Malaysia’s official website.