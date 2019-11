FROM stall food, side-walk eateries to Michelin-starred restaurants, Macao has it all for a romantic rendezvous! Be it Portuguese, Chinese, Macanese, French or Italian cuisine, lovers have a wide selection to whet their appetites. La Chine

Romance is always in the air at La Chine, a fine dining restaurant located in the Eiffel Tower at the Parisian Macao. Overlooking a remarkable view of the Cotai Strip while serving up spectacular Chinese cuisine with a French twist, it’s no surprise when it comes to fine dining, the sky’s the limit at La Chine. Executive Chinese Chef Chung Kuy Fai, who hails from Ipoh, Malaysia, showcases his creativity in all his dishes like the “Canard a l’ Orange”, a crispy roasted duck served with a tangy orange-black pepper sauce; and the poached Boston lobster, prawns, scallops and mussels in superior prawn bisque. Try the mouth-watering appetizer like the crab meat tartare with avocado salad and indulge in the chocolate fondant with melted black sesame cake, a sublime dessert for two! Seek Your Choice Bistro at Anim Arte Nam Van

A quaint little restaurant overlooking a lake, this place has its unique charm. Chef Laurence, I. T. Chan delights customers with his innovative concept, where gastronomy rhymes with conviviality. He demonstrates his craft with his signature menu like the egg roll stuffed with Bacalhau tartare, Portuguese sardine pate served on French toast, cream of oyster soup, shrimp roe noodles with chorizo, and adding a selection of signature Macanese cakes to finish the meal. And as cherry on the cake, take a leisurely stroll by the lake and luxuriate in the picturesque surroundings. IN Portuguese Food Restaurant

If you’re looking for a cosy ambience, the place is IN! Located in the heart of Taipa Village, this restaurant offers a generous selection of refined Portuguese cuisine crafted by Chef Herlander. The menu is beyond reproach, and the personality and passion of Chef Herlander shine through every dish. The haute-cuisine he creates are simple yet classy, striking just the right blend between tradition and innovation. A must-try are the Bacalhau (crumbed codfish) and shrimp cakes; kale and potato soup served with slivers of chorizo; and seafood rice cooked in broth. Spoon-feed your partner the Serradura (sawdust pudding), made up of layers of homemade whipped cream and sprinkled with crunchy tea biscuits. Simply divine! Sky 21 Bar & Restaurant

Impress your lover with the perfect spot to chill out and relax at Sky 21, a place that promises to arouse a “cocktail of emotions”. Featuring one of the best views of the Macao skyline, Sky 21 offers a bespoke dining experience and is the place to be seen. Dine al fresco on the rooftop and enjoy the intimate wibe of this elegantly chic club – perfect for a romantic night out!. Rua do Cunha