Sundance Film Festival winner of the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, Charm City Kings premieres on Tuesday, 9 March at 9pm on HBO GO and HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD). In this stirring coming-of-age film, Mouse (Di’Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.

Besides Jahi Di’Allo Winston (“The Dead Don’t Die”) and Grammy-nominated recording artist Meek Mill (“Streets”), other Charm City Kings cast include Will Catlett (HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”), Donielle Hansley (“Step Up: High Water”), Kezii Curtis (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Teyonah Parris (“Dear White People”), Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty (“Lost Kings”), Chandler DuPint (“Clean”), Milan Ray (“Troop Zero”) and Tyquan Ford. Charm City Kings is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (“The Farm”) and written by Sherman Payne (“Shameless”), with a story by Chris Boyd (“The First Padres”) & Kirk Sullivan and Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”).

The film is produced by Caleeb Pinkett (“After Earth”), Clarence Hammond (“Sprinter”) and Marc Bienstock (“Split”). Jada Pinkett Smith (“Annie”), Will Smith (“Bad Boys for Life”) and James Lassiter (“I Am Legend”) executive produced through their company Overbrook Entertainment. Sony Pictures Classics was set to release the film in theaters for Sony Pictures Entertainment on April 10, 2020. Stream or download Charm City Kings on HBO GO. Download the app at App Store or Play Store and get a free trial. Access HBO GO via Astro or at https://www.hbogoasia.com/. HBO GO is available on Android TV, Apple TV, LG TV and Samsung Smart TV - and comes with AirPlay and Google Cast functionality. What’s the story about?