Sunway Lagoon’s operation on pause until 17 May

The park will be closed from 6th May 2021 until 17th May 2021.

In light to the latest announcement regarding of the Movement Control Order (MCO) for Selangor districts, Sunway Lagoon’s operation will be on pause temporarily.

If you have purchased tickets within these periods through the theme park counters and official Sunway Lagoon Website, Sunway Lagoon will extend the validity of the theme park admission tickets for your future visits.

As Sunway Lagoon is ever hopeful that our nation will recover and emerge victorious over this pandemic, the park will continue to serve your ‘Best Day Ever' once it reopens. Stay safe and stay healthy.

Kindly refer to the procedures and guidelines at sunwaylagoon.com.