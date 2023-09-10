Sunway Malls big win at ICSC MAXI Awards

Kuala Lumpur: Sunway Malls emerged was a big winner at the 2023 International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) MAXI Awards recently when one of its malls, Sunway Velocity Mall, bagged two gold awards at the event in Las Vegas, USA.

The award was the event’s highest accolade.

Headquartered in New York, ICSC is a global trade association of the mall and retail real estate industry, “advocating for the industry to be broadly recognised for the integral role it plays in the social, civic and economic vibrancy of communities across the globe”.

Sunway Velocity Mall was the sole Malaysian mall winner at the awards that saw 100 finalists from worldwide; among them were Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, USA, China and others.

The MAXI Awards recognises innovative events, programmes and technology that add value to the mall industry. It covered marketing campaigns deployed in 2022 and 2023.

Sunway Velocity Mall won Gold for its Chinese New Year 2022 “100 Blessings” under the Marketing Excellence Community category and another Gold award for its New Year’s Eve Countdown Concert Celebrating 2023 under the Marketing Excellence Experiential category.

Previously, the “100 Blessings” campaign also took the highest accolade at a national level when the mall won Platinum award at the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK) Awards Best Experiential Marketing 2020-2022.

Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO HC Chan said: “The win at this global level is a testament of how Malaysian malls in a short span of time have emerged from a domestic player into a global player. Malaysia can take pride that its mall industry is globally recognised as one of the more progressive, vibrant and world-class industries.”

The “100 Blessings” campaign was the mall’s corporate social responsibility programme to deliver aid to 100 families that were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, while the New Year’s Eve Countdown was an experiential-related campaign to usher in the new year.

Both marketing campaigns garnered good results – “100 Blessings” saw a 50% increase in footfall against the 20% target and 135 families benefitted against the initial target of 100 families, while the New Year’s Eve campaign witnessed a 39% footfall increase against 2019 and 20% sales growth against the same period.

“We are especially grateful the responses were better than expected. The success and recognition of these campaigns serve as an achievement of our continuous effort in helping and giving back to our community,” shared Sunway Velocity Mall senior general manager Phang Sau Lian.

She added: “The New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration proved to be challenging as within close proximity of the mall, there were three other countdowns. Through a unique differentiation strategy which encompassed free entry, live performances and meet-and-greet with local artistes, carnival games, a food truck lane and an extended shopping bazaar, we drew an even larger crowd of 100,000 which surpassed pre-pandemic countdown turnout of 78,000 people.

“We see that the community recognises our contribution to them through our initiatives and many built affinities with us through these campaigns and events along the way. If it’s not for their support, we would never be where we are today – doing good for others and serving the community with one-of-a-kind shopping experience.”

Year-to-date, Sunway Velocity Mall sales performance continues to be on an upward trajectory with Q3 2023 expected to see a 6% growth year-on-year. Similarly, Sunway Malls is expecting to end 2023 with a 5% growth y-o-y.