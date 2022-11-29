$!Sunway Malls brings a touch of magic with “Wander Wonder Christmas” campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Welcoming the Christmas season and marking the end-of-year holiday celebration, Sunway Malls is excited to introduce a series of fun events as part of the “Wander Wonder Christmas” Campaign. As the year comes to a close, there’s no better way to spend time with your loved ones at the family-friendly Sunway Malls. The Wander Wonder Christmas aims to reconnect and bring the family closer together this Christmas.

To help shoppers celebrate in a more mystical, mythical, and magical way, the Sunway Malls’ concourses will be transformed into an enchanted forest from 17 November 2022 until 2 January 2023. Shoppers will be able to discover the wonders and magic of a truly mesmerising and magical ambiance adorned by larger-than-life flowers and trees, Christmas trees embellished by butterflies and dragonflies, and magical fairies.

To create even more excitement while the shoppers celebrate togetherness with the family this year, Sunway Malls is also introducing their one-of-a-kind Mushroom character for each mall, namely Mushy Claus (Sunway Pyramid), Fairy Belle (Sunway Velocity Mall), Pretty Pointy (Sunway Carnival Mall), Antleroom (Sunway Putra Mall), Elfie (Sunway Big Box Retail Park), and Snowie (Sunway Giza Mall).

The enchanting woodland forest theme is also carried on in the malls’ themed merchandise redemption, with each mall providing shoppers the opportunity to take home various items in return for spending in the malls.

Sunway Pyramid 18 November 2022 – 25 December 2022 •Mushroom Mug •Scented Candle

Sunway Velocity Mall 17 November 2022 – 25 December 2022 •3 Mini Succulents

•Ceramic Dining Set •24-inch Luggage Bag

Sunway Carnival Mall 18 November 2022 – 26 December 2022 •Hooded Blanked

•Potpourri in Glass

Sunway Putra Mall 25 November 2022 – 1 January 2023 •Hardcover Notebook •Glass Water Pitcher

Sunway Big Box Retail Park 25 November 2022 – 1 January 2023 •Sunway Pals RM10 gift voucher •Upcycled Pouch

* Redemption is based on tiering and according to the terms & conditions in each mall

In collaboration with Isuzu, shoppers who redeem these items will earn one entry into a lucky draw for the grand prize of an Isuzu D-Max. This contest closes on 25 December, with the winner being announced by December 31 – so hurry on to your nearest Sunway Mall to participate today!

Sunway Pals members can also rejoice as they will be able to earn more rewards when they spend and redeem in selected Sunway Malls! Shoppers who wish to sign up as a Sunway Pals member can do so anytime via the Sunway Pals app, website or Sunway Pals counters.

For those who prefer to get their festive shopping done virtually, Sunway eMall is the answer – they can also enjoy exclusive vouchers and deals online when they choose to shop with Sunway.