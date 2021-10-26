$!Sunway Malls launches online platform

Available nationwide with FREE delivery, Sunway eMall is now bringing seven Sunway malls online in a single platform for the convenience of shopping anytime, anywhere. With a simple click, shoppers will be able to shop 24/7 to their heart’s content, right from the comfort and safety of their home.

This October, Sunway Malls is making every shoppers’ dream come true with the launch of Sunway eMall , bringing the trusted brands from all seven Sunway Malls online.

For those who wish to purchase multiple brands, similar to a shopping experience in a mall, they can now do so online with a single consolidated order in ONE delivery! For a seamless online-to-offline shopping experience, in-store collection is made available at all seven Sunway Malls for shoppers who wish to collect their items from the physical mall. As a reward for each spending, shoppers who purchase from Sunway Pals merchants can earn Sunway Pals points to be redeemed for future purchases on Sunway eMall or at participating stores in Sunway Malls.

With over 200 trusted stores available in various categories such as fashion, home and living, beauty, health & wellness and food and beverage e-vouchers, the possibilities are endless. The list of participating brands includes Huawei, L’Occitane, Aldo, Christy Ng, Hooga, Hazukido, Getha and many more to come.

HC Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks shares that this effort was borne out of the need to help both the retailers and shoppers as the nation continues in its fight to flatten the curve.

“Over the past year there has been an immense amount of change, and Sunway Malls is also changing with the times to provide more innovative experiences for our shoppers. Sunway eMall is our response to the changing demands of consumers who may prefer to shop digitally and from the convenience of their own home or are limited due to distance – they can now do it with just a few taps on their phone, anytime and anywhere. We hope that this will delight our shoppers and provide them with a complete shopping experience from all our malls, albeit on a virtual scale,” he says.

For greater convenience, shoppers may now purchase e-vouchers from participating brands on Sunway eMall to be redeemed in the physical mall or to be given as gifts to their loved ones. To ease customer experience, Sunny, Sunway eMall’s friendly virtual assistant is here to help! Shoppers can easily reach out to Sunny via the responsive rule-based chatbot should they require any assistance.

The official launch of Sunway eMall marks the commencement of Sunway Malls’ Online-to-Offline transformation journey to embrace continuous innovation through the convergence of online and offline shopping experiences in the rapidly evolving shopping mall landscape.