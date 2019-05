STEP into a floral paradise when you visit Sunway Malls this Raya season, aptly called “Bunga Bunga Raya”, the theme sees all the six malls under the Sunway stable decorated in a colourful floral theme.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks CEO H.C Chan said the theme “Bunga-Bunga Raya” revolves around the different species of flowers - a symbolism of the many colours of Malaysia.

“Coming together to celebrate the festive seasons has always been Sunway Malls’ hallmark, as we embark to expand our footprint in key urbane markets to deliver the unparalleled Sunway brand of mall experiences from each of the malls in these markets.

“To represent our diversity, each of our malls has adopted a unique flower to depict the different facets of Raya. At Sunway Putra Mall, the popular Orchid, which universally symbolises love and beauty is the main theme for this mall,” he said during the launch of the festive campaign at Sunway Putra Mall.

To commemorate the holy month of Ramadhan, 35 underprivileged children from Yayasan Chow Kit were invited to be a part of the launch.

Guests at the launch were entertained with a traditional Joget Payung performance, followed by a fashion show featuring local designers such as Tom Abang Saufi, EMEL, Salikin Sidek, Variante, Petra, Ashura and Marks & Spencer’s latest Summer collection.

A luck draw session was also held where seven lucky patrons walked home with shopping vouchers worth RM300 each, sponsored by the local designers.

A thoroughly tradtional fare from start to finish, guests were also entertained with a unique traditional Cak Lempong performance, and had an opportunity to learn Canting Batik and take home their masterpiece.

Duit raya and goodie bags sponsored by Krispy Kreme, Good2U and Daiso were presented to the guests, followed by a sumptuous buffet spread for iftar.