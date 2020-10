Most of us are dreaming of flying to a dreamy vacation right now but this upcoming movie might just make us feel thankful for staying at home.

Filmed in Mauritius, Dublin and London, the upcoming thriller titled Horizon Line starts well and exciting enough. Former lovers Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) are reunited ahead of their friend’s tropical island wedding.

As luck would have it, they’re the only passengers on a single-engine Cessna plane making its way over the Indian Ocean. Physical and social distancing for the win!

However, their pilot suddenly suffers a heart attack and the couple must fight for their lives to stay airborne and somehow pilot the plane themselves.

While thrillers are usually just fun to watch, Horizon Line has an impressive crew. Allison Williams is known for her stunning performance in Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror film Get Out.

The screenplay is also written by Josh Campbell and Matthew Stuecken, who were the brilliant writers behind 10 Cloverfield Lane.

The audience will get to enjoy a thrilling ride with Horizon Line very soon.