You are probably among the 94 percent of Malaysian adults with gum disease based on data from the National Oral Health Survey of Adults 2010.

The main cause of gum disease is plaque, a soft sticky film containing billions of bacteria. When plaque builds up between teeth, along the gum line and inside gum pockets, the harmful substance caused by bacteria build up will damage the gum tissue.

In a recent study conducted by Lion Corporation on 450 Malaysian adults showed 80% of respondents had at least one visible sign or symptom of gum disease, the most common being bleeding and swollen gums, but only 1% realised that they have gum disease (Project Katsu 2017).

Oral health has a strong and proven relationship to systemic health. Research studies show correlations between gum disease and general health including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and most recently Alzheimer’s disease.

Preventive oral health measures such as early detection and treatment of gum disease can change the oral disease continuum, a means to address the cumulative public health burden.

Gumbatte Towards Healthy Gums and Teeth

Systema, the gum health expert from Japan is working with the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), and the Malaysian Dental Association (MDA) on a Corporate Social Responsibility campaign to help the public Gumbatte Towards Healthy Gums and Teeth, continuing and increasing its collaborative efforts of previous years.

The campaign aims to educate Malaysians and continue to uplift their oral care practices and towards better gum health for all by reaching more than 2 million people with fact-based and research-supported oral health information. There will be free dental check-up to gradually reduce gum disease among adults by identifying and preventing oral health problems like gum disease before they become more serious.