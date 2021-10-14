$!Taking beautiful shots with the vivo X70 series

Record your travel memories in perfect clarity with a range of four ZEISS portrait lenses

Now that we’re allowed to travel safely, it’s important to capture the beautiful memories during your long-needed holiday and you can do all that with just one smartphone. vivo recently launched its X70 and X70 Pro professional photography flagship smartphones in Malaysia, boasting a stellar camera performance thanks to its partnership with ZEISS. The X70 series camera lenses are coated with ZEISS T* coating which reduces stray lights and ghosting effects, bringing out the true colours of photos and videos taken in both day and night. The Ultra-sensing Gimbal Camera ensures your shots are crystal-clear even in low-light or unstable settings. Together with X70 series Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, dark and blurry photos are a thing of the past. Shutterbugs will love all four of ZEISS’ legendary style portrait lenses. The Distagon style gives a dreamy bokeh effect, Planar style gives a classic bokeh style, Sonnar style results in a creamy bokeh look, and Biotar style gives a swirly bokeh effect.

Whichever mode you choose, your stunning pictures will inspire wanderlust even long after your return home. When it comes down to the specifics, the X70 series all have 32MP front-facing cameras. The X70 are equipped with three rear cameras (40MP, 12MP, 12MP) while the X70 Pro has four rear cameras (50MP, 12MP, 12MP, 8MP). Both smartphones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200V chip and powered by a 4,400 mAh battery on the X70 or 4,450 mAh battery on the X70 Pro. On a full charge, the batteries can last more than two days. The long-lasting battery on the phone is especially great for travelling because you’ll be out and about exploring your environment.

If the batteries run low, there’s no need to worry because it takes only 68 minutes to reach a full charge thanks to the 44W fast charging feature. The X70 series smartphones are also 5G supported, have a 120Hz refresh rate and an extended RAM 2.0. The sleek smartphones sport a smooth touch thanks to their Fluorite AG coating and come in two elegant colours: Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black. The smartphones are also lightweight thanks to their slim design – as thin as 7.55m – and weigh only 181g. In short, the vivo X70 series of smartphones will help users take enviable images wherever they are with just a few clicks.

To help demonstrate the functionalities of the vivo X70, vivo has enlisted the help of several local celebrities and newsmakers in a video campaign to showcase the functionalities of the device. News presenter and executive producer Lim She Ting, TV presenter Nik Munirah Nik Hassan, celebrity host Wayne Wayne, news presenter Tan Chia Yong, local comedian Dr Jason Leong, celebrity entrepreneur Jeff Chin, shoe designer Christy Ng, film producer and business executive Joanne Goh, and STTOKE Inc co-founder Law YiShen and head of marketing Samuel Soong all spoke about how the device helps them redefine themselves and “tell their stories”.

For instance, as a news presenter, Lim She Ting needs to constantly stay connected with the latest news updates. With the vivo X70’s 44W fast charging feature, it allows her to minimise her downtime, so she can always be on the go.

For STTOKE co-founder Law YiShen, the vivo X70 series’ various professional ZEISS lenses allow him to stylishly shoot the mugs his company designs, and to use the images for business purposes.