IN MARCH, the esteemed Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) will celebrate its 50th anniversary after being founded by Tun Tan Siew Sin in 1969. Formerly known as Tunku Abdul Rahman College (TAR College) from its inception until 2013, where TAR College was upgraded to University College, TAR UC plans for a grand celebration to commemorate the momentous occasion. It will run across two days from Mar 16 to 17.

Marking the significant milestone, a time capsule will be sealed with messages from the students, staff members and alumni of the TAR UC community. The time capsule will be kept in the campus until another 50 years have passed. Future TAR UC members will be able to draw out the contents in 2069.

Ideals & Principles

Built on the core tenets of providing affordable and quality education, TAR UC is steadfast and focused in upholding its philosophy, mission and vision as follows:

• It believes that widening access to quality and affordable education will benefit the society and country.

• It focuses on the total development of students to achieve their full potential.

• It pursues continuously to be one of the most distinguished institutions of higher learning.

Despite five decades, the institution remains resolute in keeping with its underpinning principles.

“However, now we are in the process of transforming ourselves into a full-fledged university, therefore there are certain aspects of ‘the college of old’ which needs to be altered. At the same time, there are some aspects and strengths that we have developed or grown over the years, that is still essential for us to maintain and improve upon,” said TAR UC President Prof Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei.

Over the last five decades, TAR UC has educated over 200,000 graduates who form an extensive network of alumni that stretches from business all the way into politics. To this, the Alma Mater trusts that their alumni will return for TAR UC’s anniversary celebration.

As products of TAR UC, the alumni are considered one of the main assets of the university. They are contributing to the economic and social development of the country, and this is precisely what TAR UC’s founding fathers hoped the graduates to achieve.