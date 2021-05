In conjunction with its 2021 intake, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) will be having its Virtual Open Day from 24 May – 30 June, every Monday to Friday (10.00am – 5.00pm), excluding public holidays.

Visit virtualopenday.tarc.edu.my to discover programmes and financial aid options offered by TAR UC. Visitors will be able to interact with TAR UC counsellors through ‘Live Chat’ and there will also be a series of informative webinars on various fields of study by our academic staff.

