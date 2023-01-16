Taylor’s enriches digital talent pool with futuristic focused programmes

The VORTEX XR Lab supports all schools from hospitality and architecture to design, law, communication, medicine, culinary arts, and others at Taylor’s.

With the growth of immersive technologies, Taylor’s aims to transform its curriculum and pedagogy by embedding tech skills and modules into degrees,” said Professor Dr David.

“This type of latest technology is useful for teaching and learning content creation as well as for ideation, designing, and prototyping immersive experiences – in line with the varsity’s ongoing XR efforts.

“The XR facility integrates augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR), with an investment value of more than RM1.2 million, providing access to the latest real-life extended reality equipment and specialised skills for students.

Offered under the Faculty of Innovation and Technology, the programmes are designed to nurture students with soft skills such as critical thinking, effective communication, creativity, and adaptability to greatly boost their success in the working environment.

Taylor’s University launches Malaysia’s first-of-its-kind programmes, the Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design (Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sustainable Digital Construction Management, to produce future-ready graduates to meet the demand for digital talent.

Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design (Honours)

The Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design is designed to answer current world demand for technological advancement. While engaged through immersive learning, students will learn the theoretical foundations of spatial design alongside immersive technology and automation content for indoor and outdoor environments.

The global research and advisory firm Gartner predicted that 70% of enterprises, especially the retail sector will be experimenting with immersive technologies for consumers.

Thus, graduates are not only needed to fulfil Malaysia’s 2050 vision for highly functional living that is driven by immersive technology but to meet the demand for such skills.

The programme offers two specialisations, Smart Homes Design and Smart Environment Design, and students have three learning track options to choose from – conventional internship, work-based learning experience with industry partners such as FrameMotion Studio Sdn Bhd, Virtual X Malaysia, Ministry XR, HONOR and IMT Smart Home, or the technopreneurship mode that provides students with an opportunity to start a business with mentorship by Taylor’s University’s entrepreneur start-up incubator, BizPod.

The Smart Homes Design specialisation produces designers to create a personalised smart living space that can operate automatically, catering to individual needs and living styles, while the Smart Environment Design specialisation designs experience to change the way we interact with products and consume information using spatial technologies.

According to Din Tan Chin Seng, Programme Director for the Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design, the programme focuses on producing digitally design-savvy designers, technologists and techpreneurs to stimulate immersive spatial experiences of urban spaces, performances, museums, galleries, and many more.

The discipline combines digital technology and traditional spatial design principles to improve the ways we interact with our surroundings as we have been using the environment as a medium to promote play, engagement, and communication.

“Today, brands and businesses are eager to take advantage of spatial-based technologies to engage their customers with interactive spatial experiences for marketing or social benefits.

The design market size is expected to gain market growth with a compound annual growth rate of 7.9%, reaching 214,860 million by 2025.

Hence, there is a growing demand for spatial designers who are able to design with interaction and space in mind,” added Din.

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sustainable Digital Construction Management

As for the Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Digital Construction Management, the programme is well-mapped, to align with the competency standard and educational framework of the Construction Industry Development Board and Chartered Institute of Building.

The degree aims to prepare graduates to address the challenges of sustainability and digital transformation in the construction industry.

The programme is co-led by industry leaders and partners such as Eco World Development Group Berhad and Green Quarter Sdn Bhd, ensuring hands-on practical experience in the built environment and industrial relevance on the curriculum developed.

Students will have two learning track options to choose from – conventional internship or a year-long work-based learning experience with reputable industry partners to prepare graduates for the local and global Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry.

The programme offers two specialisations, Green Construction and Smart Construction.

While Smart Construction modules introduce technology that can improve construction management practices using the Internet of Things, Advanced Building Information Modelling (BIM) and extended reality in construction, Green Construction promotes energy conservation, waste reduction, and recycling emphasising sustainability approaches.

The specialisation for this new programme is aligned with the Construction 4.0 Strategic Plan 2021–2025 presented by the Construction Industry Development Board and is pertinent to Construction 4.0, as green businesses will contribute approximately 1.5% by 2030 to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), equivalent to RM60 billion.