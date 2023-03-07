Taylor’s maintains top educational institution position in South East Asia

PETALING JAYA: Their outstanding performance in the recent QS World University Ranking 2024 marked the university’s fourth consecutive year as Top Private University in Southeast Asia.

The institution’s consistent placement within the Top 300 reinforced Taylor’s position among the top 1 per cent of the most influential private universities globally.

This outstanding achievement is a testament to Taylor’s University’s unwavering dedication to academic rigour, innovative research, and teaching methodologies.

Vice Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University, Professor Michael Driscoll said, “The high-ranking not only bolsters Taylor’s University’s reputation, but also fosters invaluable collaborations with esteemed institutions and industry partners. This enhances the educational journey for our students and opens doors to a myriad of exciting opportunities, propelling them towards a future of limitless possibilities.”

The institution’s commitment to balanced excellence creates an appealing environment for motivated individuals seeking a high-quality learning experience, which attracts high-calibre individuals.

Through exposure to influential industry players, students gain valuable opportunities for internships, mentorship, and networking, equipping them with the skills and connections necessary for future success.

Within the university’s Taylor’sphere ecosystem, Taylor’s provides a supportive and nurturing environment, where students can explore their passions, collaborate with like-minded individuals, and develop their skills beyond the classroom.

It offers a holistic approach to education that goes beyond academic excellence, encouraging students to engage in personal growth, leadership development, and community involvement.

Ng Yong Pong, currently pursuing his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering with Honours, exemplifies the remarkable outcomes that emerge when passion, opportunity, and support intersect.

Having discovered his passion for engineering at the 12th MICSS Nationals Science Camp in 2016, Yong Pong, from Sabah embarked on a remarkable journey to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional engineer.

A member of ‘Agents of Tech Coding’ Club and Taylor’s ‘Makerspace’ as well as a student embarking on the institution’s innovative multidisciplinary learning experience (MLE), Yong Pong harnessed his skills and creativity to co-create BraillePad, an innovative 3D printed tablet-like Braille book device designed to empower the visually impaired.

The beauty of BraillePad, is its ability to customise textural and graphical content in 3D, enhancing quality learning via tactile sensory, and eventually making learning more fun and accessible to everyone. This innovative technology enables the visually impaired to engage in independent learning, free from the constraints of a teacher’s presence.

“The Taylor’sphere ecosystem and purpose-led education curriculum at Taylor’s University has been instrumental in transforming my passion for engineering into a tangible solution that empowers visually impaired individuals. With their support, my team and I embarked on a multidisciplinary project to revolutionise braille books, ensuring equal and equitable access to knowledge for all communities.

“Our 3D Printed Audible BraillePad represents a groundbreaking self-learning system that is not only cost-effective but also fosters independent learning,” he said.

Upon completion of her Foundation in Business course, Tharani Ramasamy embarked on a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance at Taylor’s University and with the university’s connections in the industry, Tharani successfully secured internships with prestigious accounting firms.

However, Tharani’s passion for teaching led her to pursue a Master of Teaching and Learning programme at Taylor’s School of Education, graduating with a perfect CGPA of 4.0.

Her interactions with her lecturer and supervisor during her master’s program, led to her role as the project officer for Projek BacaBaca, which then ultimately led her to pursue her PhD in education, where she currently investigates former Tamil primary school students’ during their primary-secondary medium of instruction transition.

“Projek BacaBaca is an initiative that aims to raise awareness on learning poverty and promote literacy for underserved communities. Taylor’s University has nurtured my passion for teaching and research, enabling me to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students. Through their purpose-led education curriculum and support, I have been able to explore my interests, tackle educational challenges, and pave the way for a better future in education,” she explained.

Tharani has also gone on to present a research paper on Learning Poverty at the BERA Conference 2022 at Liverpool University, and was invited to conduct a sharing session for teachers from The Night School Project on Assessment, a programme that trains teachers who teach refugee and stateless students in Malaysia.

Immanuel Santosh, former Taylor’s College Foundation in Arts student, who went on to pursue his Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Interior Architecture at Taylor’s University while being a dedicated ambassador of The Risers, spearheads CAREbinet by The Risers project.

“The project involves building and distributing 14 cabinets to schools in Kuala Lumpur, which highlights the importance of community involvement in ensuring a sustainable and inclusive future for all. I am proud to be a part of the team that worked on building and distributing the cabinets which included other The Risers ambassadors as well as Taylor’s students, with guidance and assistance from creative hub Mereka,” said Immanuel.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, and Chief Academic Officer, Professor Pradeep Nair, highlighted the university’s commitment to become the best university for the world through its purpose learning initiative.

“Our education and research are purpose-led and impact-driven, and aligns the staff and students’ passion, purpose, and profession. We have established 13 Impact Labs, which are solution-focused multidisciplinary teams of academics, practitioners, and students, committed to working together to make progress on societal problems, guided by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our labs bring together expertise from across the university, as well as partners from government, businesses, non-profits, philanthropic practitioners, and beneficiary groups to generate new insights and creative approaches required to solve complex challenges in our world. Our aspiration is for students to live successful and meaningful lives.

“By doing what they love, what the world needs, what they are good at and what they can be paid for”, he said.

