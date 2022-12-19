Taylor’s University boosts digital capacity in its degree programmes

Traditional university degrees are being challenged, with graduates and even the business community growing more and more concerned about whether these degrees match what is required for today’s job market and society. “Recognising the future job market, we take coordinated action by introducing innovative degrees. We believe it is vital to produce industry-ready digital talents who are well-equipped with the right skill sets required to thrive in the global digital workforce,” said Taylor’s University Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Professor Dr Pradeep Nair. To successfully adopt a digital-first mindset, Taylor’s believes it is essential to improve business processes and drive greater customer and shareholder value. Technology is now the growth engine for businesses and tech talent around the world, and the institutions that produce them are the fuel. The demand for tech talents has only grown as a result of rising digitisation, remote working trends, and the rapid pace of technological change. According to the recently released Tech Job report from career marketplace Dice, job postings for tech-focused roles globally are up 45% from January to June 2022 and up 52% compared to the same period in 2021. Non-traditional information and communications technology sectors such as engineering, financial services, designing, renewables and the environment are among the few industries embarking on accelerating digitalisation and have seen to be hiring digital talents in recent years. While uncovering digital talent opportunities year-over-year, Taylor’s University has launched multiple tech-driven degree programmes for future graduates to excel in their career fields, aligned with their passion and market needs. Taylor’s is committed to producing highly skilled and employable graduates to close the digital talent gap.

Among Taylor’s newly introduced programmes in 2020, are its Bachelor in Accounting (Fintech)(Honours), Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Robotic Design and Development, and the innovative Bachelor in Fashion Design Technology (Honours) programme. The Bachelor in Accounting (Fintech) programme is designed to give students a comprehensive look into accounting and financial technology. Students also have access to Taylor’s Trading Room with Bloomberg terminals and so have the opportunity to obtain a Bloomberg Certification. With endorsement from the Malaysia Robotics and Automation Society, Robotic Design and Development, Taylor’s students also have the opportunity to go on a year-long industry placement for a work-based learning experience. Finally, Taylor’s Bachelor in Fashion Design Technology is designed in a unique format where the programme combines standard design and sewing curriculum with technological components, in both learning experience and module contents. The programme boasts illustrious partners such as Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) and renowned respected fashion brands. The learning journey at Taylor’s is well supported by top-notch facilities on campus grounds. The most recently launched state-of-the-art laboratory, Taylor’s Virtual Online Future Technology & Extended Reality (VORTEX XR LAB) on campus is to introduce students to the latest technology. The facility has access to the latest real-life extended reality equipment and specialised skills, useful for teaching and learning as well as for ideation, designing, and prototyping immersive experiences. The lab supports all faculties from hospitality and architecture to medicine and culinary arts. “With VORTEX, all students across the university and college will be exposed to immersive technology. This is part of our journey in transforming the curriculum and pedagogy to embed tech skills and modules into our degrees, to prepare our graduates to work in jobs of the future,“ added Professor Dr Pradeep.