Teeing off for good cause at Malaysian Red Crescent Charity Golf

PETALING JAYA: Grand prizes await golfers at the Malaysian Red Crescent Charity Golf when they tee off for a good cause at the Tasik Puteri Golf and Country Club in Rawang on Dec 11.

Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) national chairman, will grace event and is among the field of 100 players.

The golf event is open for individual registration with a tournament fee of RM350 per player.

Up for grabs are the Challenge Trophy and vouchers for top 10 winners in two categories and novelties’ prizes.

Among the hole-in-one prizes are Perodua Ativa sponsored by DMM Sales Sdn Bhd and a Harley Davidson sponsored by Low Yat Group.

Red Crescent hopes to raise RM50,000 at the charity golf event. For more information, contact Nik at 016-20440255, Kamil at 019-3825840 or Johan at 012-6550940.